Shots, shots, shots. Had ‘em, advocated for them, in favor of them. But man, am I sick of seeing them on TV!
Every single day, morning, noon and night on the news — even on the sports news — I reckon we see video of at least 20 shots being rendered, every day. Gag me with a spoon.
This writer woulda made a lousy drug addict because needles make me queasy, even when it’s someone else. How many times do we have to see these things going into arms?
A year into vaccinations, it’s a guesstimate that we’ve each seen around 7,500 stabs, jabs and pokes into all sorts of revealed arms — flabby ones, tight ones, muscled ones, tan ones, pale ones. and that doesn’t even include shots of shots in the newspapers, local and national. This guy is totally pro-vax but enough is enough on the shot videos!
One realizes that “society” is trying to show so many televised shots to encourage the reluctant. The arms they film are always unflinching, unconcerned and never react to the jab. Fine, I get that they are trying to support the medical purpose of removing fear for the people who simply hate shots. If that kid, mommy or grandma can take it, so can you, big guy. But really, the TV shots aren’t going to convince the anti-vaxxers, who are mostly politically motivated or think aliens from outer space are directing the inoculation efforts. They are not going to change their warped outlook just because they see so many shots on TV.
They’re mostly waiting for the end of the world, which they would surely be happy to see. To them, bring on the brimstone, the world has arrived nearly at Armageddon. and they have evidence too, as plague, crime, upheaval, drought, fire, floods, tornado’s, global warming, Russian troops, tyranny — heck, now we even hear about shortages of luxury dog food! Supply chains can’t get them their future possessions fast enough. Imagine? Whoever heard of a world without instant gratification? That is so 1970s! The end is near!
To an anti-vaxxer, the end of the world might have already arrived. Try as they might, it’s getting a lot harder to access the old world they knew — the free world — because everyone is afraid of them, sick of them, done with them.
They are wearing out our hospital personnel, who are walking away in frustration and exhaustion. “Poor me,” say most of the newly infected. “Stupid, selfish you,” say the workers whose onetime sympathy has evaporated, along with the rest of us. Most people no longer side with them. But do they care? Ha! They don’t listen, they don’t care about other people or the overall health of the country. They care about sticking it to the libs. This’ll show ‘em!
They only care about themselves. Only fear will drive them out of that dark corner — when their un-vaxxed friends start succumbing, then they’ll consider it. Experts say it is the unvaccinated that are allowing the pandemic to multiply and to evolve. and how many repentances have you seen on TV where the once staunch anti-vax person recants their stupidity. The national patience has worn out our sympathy. It is Red America that is currently suffering the most damage, fittingly. Great strategy.
Many think we’re in a unique, especially bad period — like none other — with these horrible forces closing in all around us. Could it be the foretold end of the world? MAGA Red America refuses to even consider saving America or what was
The American Way — to them it could help Biden look better than Trump. We are stuck on a merry-go-round of obstruction — democracy be damned. Free elections be damned. Science be damned! They would prefer the world to end, I am positive. But don’t surrender to these unhappy thoughts. This too shall pass. Read your history, friends. In a Barbara Tuchman book on the worst century in the history of the world — the 1300s, faced with the Plague (the original), pestilence, never-ending wars, violence, starvation, corruption and agonizing death, Plutarch wrote in 1366: “Such are the times, my friend, on which we are fallen. The earth, is perhaps depopulated of true men but never was more densely populated with vice and the creatures of vice. Man is understood to be born doomed and requiring salvation,” he wrote, “We watch in dread for signs that would tell of the coming of “Last Things.” Sound familiar?
But “Last Things” didn’t come and they had it way worse than we do. They didn’t even have chunky peanut butter or Barbie.
These evil forces too shall pass. Everything is relative. Think like a 4-year-old kid — like my granddaughter. She has known nothing different than what we’ve endured from the last two years. This all normal to her, but she couldn’t be a happier kid. She puts on her mask and marches into school every day, and is proud to do so. She knows how to socially distance when she has to, washes her hands, knows the rules and the reason for them. Other things are much more important to her. She is pulling with everyone else to defeat the pandemic. She’s not dragged down by a bunch of phony freedom issues. She’d rather be free of the scourge. Even a 4-year-old is a bigger patriot than these self-proclaimed American “heroes.” Sheesh. Thank God they weren’t around during World War II when we all had to pull together. We never would have won.
So, as the year ends, have hope that some day even these self-destructive people will wake up and get a shot to save themselves. That is one batch of shots none of us will mind watching on TV — not even me.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.