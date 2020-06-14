The closing of Main Street CVS to relocate to the mall dredges up a bunch of sad memories.
If you did go in through their closing moments of this past week (Sunday was D-Day), you experienced mostly empty shelves with mostly only stuff that folks didn’t want to buy. Searching for reading glasses, dental floss and shaving cream was an exercise in futility as most of the product had already been packed and moved. The store looked so much smaller inside with less stuff in it. Like a thin, elderly relative in their final week — a shadow of their former self.
Were you here when Ames closed? Or, dare I say it, Mal’s? Right where Stop ‘n’ Shop is today. Ames took forever to wind down because they tried to sell most of their stock — not transfer it — and the weight came off slower than Main Street CVS. It was bargain hunting at its best, at first, and at its strangest coming down the home stretch. Prices were slashed and the good stuff flew out of there. But finally, with the stuff no one wanted — they were practically giving it away. I remember buying a leather belt for a buck, a Batman tie for 50 cents and an air compressor pump that plugged into your cigarette lighter outlet for $4. Batman and the belt didn’t make it into this century, but the air pump still works! The next and last time in the store, it had reached the inevitable creepy, sad state where there was almost nothing to look at, grasp or buy. The register people exuded an air of desperation. The loneliness and obsolescence was overpowering. The era had ended on chain stores-by-the-sea.
But the effect and the sadness of the vacancy faded fast. Ames was off in its own corner. Gloucester’s first shopping center had lost most of its specialness and the “hole” in that corner of town didn’t stand out. CVS Main Street will. That part of Main Street has had its hair receding for several years now. Mainstream businesses have given way to new tenants but there is no unity of “downtown” there. That corner of Pleasant and Main streets was the informal crossroads of downtown back in the day but feels more disjointed these days. The businesses feel “plugged into” their individual spaces to fill vacancies, rather than to attract a regular customer base that strolls and shops downtown. Brown’s department dtore was a big part of that. Brown’s Mall, less so. The fates of businesses back down Main Street toward Dunkin’ have also contributed to the thinning out feeling at the crossroads. A subtly ominous feeling there is accentuated by the coronavirus shopping crater.
However, time moves on. More active shopping has shifted further down Main Sreet — blocks that had their own “missing teeth” in past decades but have filled in the store fronts in the 10 years of economic strength following the financial collapse. Stores grew on both sides down the street — new stores with more targeted shopping groups in mind with more flexible budgets and more disposable income. The restaurants also proved very strong and resilient too. Many a weeknight in February, tables were hard to come by. Times were good as the stock market and economy ramped even higher. Supply and demand were just about matched.
Hopefully, a great new, relevant “tooth” will fill in the CVS hole and keep that first upper block of the street a target destination.
Many folks will miss that CVS location. Just driving into the upper mall can be very time consuming and a hassle for something small and quick but that is the nature of capitalism. Giant forces meeting small errands. We’ll see what happens . . .
And, as long as we are up near the mall, let’s just go another quarter highway mile and universally sound out a huge Bronx cheer for our new mini-industrial park building on the extension. It’s been over a year now since the Cape Ann Museum Art Wherehouse was erected amid erudite promises of beauty and noble purpose, but PU! says everyone in town about its appearance. They put a bunch of dough into paneling the side that faces Poplar Street but the side the public passes every day facing the highway is a hideous eyesore. Please, museum, do something, will you? Bushes, trees — what happened to the mural we heard about? Why not recreate Fitz Hugh Lane’s original portrait of the Babson House that hangs in the museum on the wall facing the highway? Talk about instantly being relevant?
It’s almost as bad as what the DPW let happen to Bass Avenue, the most traveled road in the city. Why not change the name to Bouncy Avenue? Those eight trenches have been there for nearly a year, disrespecting year-round residents, who bounce along the street in unison on their way to get to the old CVS downtown. We’ll still have to bounce through it to turn to CVS at the mall now.
What, exactly are they waiting for to make it back into a normal, flat street? Guess the DPW heads don’t drive on Bouncy Avenue very often. The rest of us do, however ...
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.