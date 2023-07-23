Fishtown Local: Ticks and the ticklish

How do they do it? Ticks. How do they attach themselves to you so effortlessly, artfully and bloodlustfully?
Do they leap from stems and blades to make the attachment as you stride by? Swing on to you from vines and tendrils like mini-Tarzans?
Could they have little tick trampolines situated near paths to instantly bound right onto your upper body?
Probably, all of the above, because this has been the worst tick season I can remember, well, ever. Last year I pulled 32 crawling or embedded ticks off me during the entire year.
The year before was 30. This year I am already up to 53(!) and it’s still July. My gardener wife is nearer a hundred.
Is it the rain, the gloom, the Red Sox? What gives? Are there more ticks out there or have they just gotten better at getting you? They are so clever at clamping on while you are walking, mowing, tractor mowing, berry picking, fixing a hose, pulling weeds, or clipping vines, paths, trees or toenails — Helllllp!
Both of us have had to get urgent care when one of those suckers produced the dreaded “bulls eye” — those concentric circles around the bite that indicate infection, Lyme disease liability, and just plain hurt. But what do you do? Stop running the railroad of your life just to keep isolated from the beasts?
Sometimes the little critters ride into the house on the long hair of our dogs, even though they have the killer collars that deep-six the ticks. If the ticks abandon the dog before they bite, they will seek you out like the heat-seeing missiles they are. Sometimes I see them crawling across the floor towards my chair. (I can practically hear the “Jaws” theme playing.) Sometimes I don’t see them but feel them working up my leg. They must be pinched off and firmly immobilized between finger and thumb, then right into the toilet. Throwing them outside will just be a revolving door. Back they’ll come.
But while we’re talking about pesky stinging and buzzing intrusions, there is a cadre of development industry-based folks in Gloucester who cry crocodile tears on behalf of our newest eyesore at 116 East Main St. The fact remains that it is lawyers, realtors and planners who stand to benefit in reputation or substance from the same building spree residents spent all of last year staving off. Thank God for the City Council who stood up for the neighborhoods.
That’s where we get the impression it’s coming right back at us. Suggestions that there’s some move afoot to make major project development in our more rural districts “by right” are not “untethered from reality.” Check their 2022 rezoning effort to do just that — it’s all on video tape. What short memories they think we have.
Supposedly, this latest zoning effort will come under the protection of Mayor Greg Verga. So, soon, here we’ll go again.
Hopefully the mayor won’t give away the store in his plan.
I get stopped by people in the streets every day who say “Gordo, what you write is what people are thinking about development.”
One ex-mayor just wrote me, “Gordon, you speak for many who are also concerned about the loss of open space across the city. A strong voice is needed especially if some in city government feel the ‘ESPRESSO’ project represents the vision they have for Gloucester’s future.” Another: “Well said! ... Keep writing for our Gloucester community.”
And this: “Have you seen the utter destruction of the land on the way to Wingaersheek Beach? ... It’s horrendous! Not only because they are allowing so many ‘luxury duplexes’ — not affordable — they permitted the developer 28 units! It is disgusting!”
Said another: “As is the case most of the time, follow the money.” Or, a guy who spoke up while I was in the Harbormaster’s Office, “Everyone is thinking what you are writing!”
Well, not everyone. Forty duplexes, equalling 80 units just carpet-bombed Magnolia. I’m sure that made those lawyers, realtors and others very happy.
But, of course, they would never label that as overbuilding — but you might. Don’t vote for people who won’t vote for you.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.