It’s been a trying summer out in the barnyard and you can surely guess why. The heat and drought have been tough on the old pigs, goat and chickens.
Hamlet and Iggy are pretty smart piggies and have a knack for finding the sliver of shade that is the coolest in their world. There’s barn shade inside. There’s wall shade outside. But it’s the tree shade combined with the outdoor wall shade that emerges as their regular favorite. It moves with the time and they move with it. When the clouds cover the sun, out they come to scurry around and scavenge for roots, treasures and remnants of chicken crumbles that the roosters have overlooked in their morning scramble for pellets.
That scramble is a result of pecking order battles that determine who gets which piles of food at breakfast and dinner time.
The top of the rooster pecking order doesn’t always finish or even eat the food he battles the most for. He (we call him No. 1) sets up for a fight every morning and protects the goodies he has his eye on.
Jerry, our No. 2 claimant, has recently moved up over No. 3, Daryl, who has moved precipitously up the aging ladder. Jerry has designs on the top spot and every so often, the two square off, “High Noon”-style, and begin the elaborate dance and peck that is their trip up the pecking order. They both stand at the edge of a circle and launch straight up into the air, then dash right at each other.
Just before they collide, they both relaunch with a furious, frantic flurry of flapping wings and savage airborne pecks and the contest is over as fast as it began.
This farmer — also moving precipitously upon the aging ladder — has learned never to referee or stop the fighting. It’s part of the process.
But sometimes, just sometimes, my egocentric, moralistic, justice-first persona rears its stupid, ugly head and tries to intercede. Human justice in the jungle? Ha! A typical conceit that we humans entertain — but it never works.
Rooster No. 1 terrorizes rooster No. 4 at the bottom of the pecking order. Even though he’s had plenty of chow, he chases No. 4 off to the far edge of their turf and guards him from returning. This, of course, activates my simpering human feelings to right wrong. “Get outta here!”, I bellow as I tromp towards the big bully, “Leave him alone!”
And, of course, as No. 1 is chased out to the other far end of the pen, No. 2 and 3 swarm right in to scarf everything up, also blocking No. 4 from eating. “Now, see how you like it!” I yell at No. 1, ineffectively.
Well, he could care less. He never connects the dots of right and wrong that explode in our world. It’s might makes right, all the way. My morality goes for nothing, as it does when Iggy, the alpha pig, bashes through the door separating the two munching pigs by squeezing open the deadbolt with her considerable weight. She muscles right by Hamlet and seizes his dinner. He runs over to Iggy’s dish, still half full, outside. Lesson time, right? I grab the dish out from under Iggy and throw the contents of both dishes to Hamlet and lock the door. Ha! Justice? That’ll teach her to stop doing that!!
Except that it doesn’t. She does it again the next meal and again and again and again. The only one who learned any lesson was me — to install a second deadbolt.
The jungle doesn’t care about bullies — it’s based on bullying! It’s also based around herd instinct which can get a little tilted on its head sometimes. When it’s feeding time in the other pen that houses our eight new chickens, they get food thrown in two batches to spread out the crowd. The first smaller batch goes to the ground and the biggest chickens rush towards it. But before the whole flock has reacted, down flies the second, bigger tranch on a clear spot of ground. But instead of diving for the new, closer food, the stragglers run to follow the herd, rather than to the desired food. If the top of the pecking order wants it, that’s what they want, too. Soon, the big guys switch to the new pile and so do the others. Go figure. This happens over and over, but maybe that’s why some chickens are so much smaller than those at the top of the peck order, they always get to the chow last, the dopes.
The point is that logic and morality have nothing to do with the animal world. It’s we mere humans who want it to be otherwise. We’ll never give up our attempts to set the story right but it never happens the way we want. So we all suffer along together in our imperfect universe of jungle law. The livestock is used to it that way. It’s me who needs to accept it.
But we’re not chickens. A good lesson for this Labor Day as a sliver of justice seems to be rising in the political jungle of our country. At last it seems to be more than just about the nastiest orange rooster atop the pecking order. We’ll show those chickens a thing or two. Happy Labor Day, Gloucester.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.