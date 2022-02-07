To get a homeless card to get special services in California, you have to show proof of residency.
The Australian tennis blues? Guess it’s a “no vax” joke o’ which, he’ll never get.
Unlike his friends, Dolly Lamah, Eva Poorate and her Aunt Aretick.
Last Wednesday was 22/02/02. Wait another 20 days until 22/02/22, then wait another 200 years until . . . 2222/02/22 a perfect 14! Which falls on a Twosday!
Straight from the Maine headlines: “Police car loses wheels to thief! Cops are working tirelessly to nab suspect!”
My friend David had his ID stolen — now he’s just Dav. But to the thief who stole my glasses, I will find you . . . I have contacts.
Ladies, if your guy doesn’t appreciate fresh fruit puns, then let that mango! Oh yeah, fruit puns make me numb, but math puns make me number.
My friend was explaining electricity and I was like, watt? After all, I wanted to be a monk, but I never got the chants.
A perfectionist walked into a bar — apparently it wasn’t set high enough.
But did you hear about the man injured in a bizarre peek-a-Bboo accident?! He’s in ICU.
If any of you know how to fix broken hinges, my door is always open. I was kidnapped by mimes, they did unspeakable things to me.
Went to this horrible bar called The Fiddle — it really was a vile inn. But due to the quarantine, they could only do inside jokes.
I heard the word “icy” is easy to spell. Looking at it now, I see why.
And where did the Terminator find toilet paper? Aisle B, Back.
But wasn’t it W.C. Fields who said: “I spent half my money on gambling, alcohol and wild women — the rest I wasted.”
Other notable quotes: “I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure.” — Clarence Darrow” His mother should have thrown him away and kept the stork.” — Mae West
“He has never been known to use a word that might send a reader to the dictionary.” — William Faulkner (about Ernest Hemingway)
“I’ve had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn’t it.” — Groucho Marx
“I didn’t attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it.” — Mark Twain
“He has no enemies, but is intensely disliked by his friends.” — Oscar Wilde
“I am enclosing two tickets to the first night of my new play; bring a friend... If you have one.” — George Bernard Shaw to Winston Churchill…
followed by Churchill’s response: “Cannot possibly attend first night, will attend second, if there is one.” — Winston Churchill
“I feel so miserable without you; it’s almost like having you here.” — Stephen Bishop
“He is a self-made man and worships his creator.” — John Bright
“I’ve just learned about his illness. Let’s hope it’s nothing trivial.” — — Irvin S. Cobb
“He is not only dull himself; he is the cause of dullness in others.” — Samuel Johnson
“He is simply a shiver looking for a spine to run up.” — Paul Keating
“He had delusions of adequacy.” — Walter Kerr
“Why do you sit there looking like an envelope without any address on it?” — Mark Twain
“Some cause happiness wherever they go; others, whenever they go.” — Oscar Wilde
Lady Astor once remarked to Winston Churchill at a dinner party, “Winston, if you were my husband, I would poison your coffee!” Winston replied, “Madam, if I were your husband I would drink it!” Lady Astor looked at Churchill and said, “Sir, you are drunk!” He replied, “And Madam, you are ugly. At least in the morning I’ll be sober.”
So won’t we all . . .
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.