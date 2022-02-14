The rubber has hit the road on the massive rezoning effort by city planners to boost density in Gloucester. Back in January, the Planning and Development Committee had its chance to introduce the proposals — head planner Greg Cadematori made two very clear and understandable presentations. He has an easy style to follow. Zoom ward listening meetings were then scheduled for the councilors to hear their residents’ feedback.
However, most of thelistening was to the Planning Board’s Shawn Henry to whom the councilors turned over the conduct of the meetings. He took up most of the time.
As an observer of five meetings, so far, I felt he was not as clear for residents to understand as Cadematori and when it was their turn, some residents said they had trouble parsing the blizzard of facts and numbers that they just couldn’t follow. Also, it was hard to give their feedback directly to the ward councilor because most of the time, as in our Ward 1 meeting, Shawn took on a fireman’s role to hose down the fires of objection for every objector — which were in a huge majority. Kinda seemed like a man on a mission. But man, does he go on. Jason Grow also took on opponents, tipping his predisposition.
However, there were others on a mission too — to voice their opposition. Why do we need to relocate so many new people into Gloucester, they demanded to know?
Traffic, water, sewage, parking, parking, parking — more people, less space, higher prices, less privacy, less protection, less quality of life and even more traffic. From Walker Street to Eastern Point, people were speaking out to their councilors. But their objections were often downplayed, as in — we need more housing and more money but don’t worry, trust us, no one’s going to build.
Let’s just say, there were times when he, in his role, was inhibitive to the open discussion that was promised by the council. In the Ward 4 meeting, with a huge turnout, they lessened his role somewhat.
Where did this pressure begin? In the Jan. 22 issue of Commonwealth Magazine, in an unbelievable major feature story, M. Lee Pelton, president and CEO of The Boston Foundation, takes a victory lap boasting of their efforts to plan and lobby Gov. Baker’s recent bill (which passed) to force the cities and towns to increase density and stock. After lamenting Boston’s housing problems as being driven by “unrepresentative groups of residents,” Pelton says “Cities and towns have the capacity to play a crucial role in solving our (Boston’s) housing problem. and we as citizens need to keep the pressure on them to do so.”
“We must minimize the use of procedural barriers. We need to do everything we can to ensure that the new law’s implementation protects against all the varied procedural tools municipalities have to drag their feet in authorizing new housing . . . the new rule making will not allow municipalities the wiggle room to use things like parking or dimensional requirements.”
So they want to solve Boston’s problem by forcing the less affluent out into the suburbs. and here’s the kicker that proves it: Boston is exempt from the law! This is a one-way bargain, folks, coming to a town near you.
So Baker took the Boston Foundation plan and added the hammer that all city and towns would lose all transportation, infrastructure and building fund money unless they set up a Transit Overlay District, 50 acres around a train station that basically takes all the “wiggle room” away from zoning, parking, height, etc. They say residents won’t need cars — despite the fact that 95% of the people in that district now have cars. (Also, what will happen around the West Gloucester train station? One can imagine the developers salivating.) Mr. Henry said none of the Gloucester proposals have any connection to the Baker law, but wasn’t it that law that also changed the council vote from two-thirds to a simple majority and mandated up-zoning requirements? Plus the timing seems a little co-incidental, doesn’t It? The transit overlay district isn’t part of this Planning Board package — even though this lays the groundwork — but it’s coming. It’s all about the free money. Boston will provide the incoming pressure, these measures will be here to welcome them in with open arms.
So why does this massive rezoning change across the city have to be stampeded through now? For what end? Not affordable housing. They’ve discarded that sheepskin on the wolf weeks ago. Why are we in such a rush to relocate new people into Gloucester and what are the benefits to us?
But people, apathy is the enemy. Don’t someday complain how crowded and overbuilt Gloucester is if you don’t take a stand now, when it matters. Ward 4 (North Gloucester) had 100 residents tune in. Ward 3 (downtown) had 16. Someone else’s problem will be your problem when you can’t even find a parking spot on your own block. We are not propagandists or conspiracy theorists as Shawn countered near the end of Ward 3 (watch the recording). We are citizens of the most unique city in the world and we need to fight and be heard to protect that uniqueness. Speak out to your neighbors, your councilors and your mayor! Get involved.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.