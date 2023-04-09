Thought long and hard about writing this column, but, well, you be the judge.
The other Saturday eve, at a fund raiser for Schooner Weekend in this our 400th year, the whole town was there.
Walking about, I came upon a land use advocate — a force for moderation over the years — who was huddled, hot in conversation with a principal leader of local government. My humorous greeting, said with a laugh and a handshake, was that this is what the public thought was going on in private smoke-filled rooms.
But my words weren’t too far off — it was what they’d been talking about. His eyes narrowed with an intense mix of glee and revenge — a gleam almost.
“Wait’ll you see what my column is about in the paper this week,” he said. “The state is going to force us to take action!”
I hadn’t come to talk politics and muttered something barely audible about compromise in numbers, but the TOD (transit-oriented development) gleam was in his eye and I realized this had become sharply personal for him.
The gleam’s intensity kinda jarred me — surprised me, even. It was clear from his eyes that he had gone over to the other side. and uh-oh, was I one of the people who he was gleaming against, since it was the first line out of his mouth? I thought we were pals ...
But it illustrated a gulf that is increasing between the “land professionals” and the opponents of accelerated increased density by-right, particularly the TOD.
Sometimes, it feels like the conflict is exacerbated by personalities on both sides — left and right — the outraged tone of a voice or the gleam in an eye and often, with good reason.
But in between the two extremes of “the state has ordered us, so we must submit” and “leave our city alone!”, there should be an island of compromise we could strive to reach.
Especially when it’s time for the City Council to approve the necessary zoning changes.
After all, as a Gloucester Daily Times headline recently warned on its front page: “Report: State spends $90M on ‘unaffordable’ housing.” The story highlightied the report by the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute which said an analysis of the state’s Housing Development Incentive Program found that tax credits offered to date — totaling nearly $90 million — as well as local tax breaks, have been mostly for market-rate, above-market and even expensive luxury housing. The report said only 80 of the 4,085 housing units approved for tax credits through the program are considered affordable under the state’s own guidelines. and worse, Gov. Maura Healey has proposed expanding the program as part of her $55.5 billion preliminary budget for the next fiscal year, filed earlier this month. If approved, Healey’s proposal would authorize $192 million in tax credits over the next five years while raising the annual credit cap from $10 million to $30 million, indefinitely. “This massive expansion would mean that in the next five years developers will receive at least $200 million in tax credits for expensive housing — meant for smaller households with disposable incomes.”
And that’s kind of the point. For Gloucester, the multifamily unit capacity requirement of the the still-to-be-determined TOD zone is 2,270 units, oriented around the MBTA train station — all “by right”, no hearing necessary, none identified as affordable. And, like the housing in the report above, will it be “mostly for market-rate, above-market and even expensive luxury housing”? How many second homes will be enabled? The existing units in the zone will not be counted towards the total, so it could be a tidal wave. Our TOD acceptance is all to protect the “free money” grants that perpetually drive government on. But the same free money over the last decade provided the grants that paved the way for recent city development for the hotel and the mall expansion. Anyone else see the irony in that?
Now my friend’s glee was clearly informed by new threats from the state against non-compliers in addition to the old ones. Which means that if the state has to keep upping the punishment ante, there are other cities not knuckling under to this one-size-fits-all forced-feeding mandate for city growth. Perhaps other towns and cities are equally appalled at having their future prospects rest on the talents and service record of the MBTA. What a miserable prospect to depend on it. The past five years have been T’s worst ever. Good luck with that.
Is Gloucester noticeably different from other cities? Well, when one block of Bass Avenue was closed for paving last Monday, one half of the city shut down and the entire city clogged up. Eastern Avenue, East Main Street, Hartz Street, the rest of Bass Avenue — all frozen solid with traffic for hours. (You can’t get there from here!) and wait’ll the new school opens. Other towns aren’t like that, with one release valve.
Yes, Gloucester needs more growth, affordable and not. But surely, there is a compromise in numbers that could allow for a reasonable number of new units, with a reasonable amount of parking on neighborhood streets that are already jam packed. What happened to home rule for cities and towns? When the state says: “JUMP!.”we can’t go any higher than our legs will allow.
I know my friend with the gleam-in-his-eye will be furious with me, but it was he that brought it up. For me, it was a gleaming eye-opener.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.