I don’t get it. What’s with these multimillion dollar houses that sell in Gloucester? What do you call the disease that their buyers get immediately upon buying them? Crazy disease?
The previous owners have spent hundreds of thousands, if not more, rehabbing, redesigning them, re-imaging their entrance, grounds, flower beds, walkways, gates, landscaping, windows, kitchens, bathrooms -- everything -- when they bought the place themselves. Now, when they’re moving on to their next palace, the Realtors have insisted they sink tens of thousands more into making everything in the old house perfect for the sale -- just like it was for them. So why then, do the next owners immediately begin ripping the whole finished house apart? It was in perfect condition and they loved it enough to pay multi-mills for it, but must they put their own mark on the place? Is that it? Usually, it’s a classic home, sometimes with a storied past. But everything must go for their new rehab. So, why’dja buy it then?
There are two houses we pass on the way to town that are competing for the Most Vans in Town Title, (the MVTT). I can still remember their slightly snobby for sale brochures that came in the mail and were packed with gorgeous photos of designer kitchens, bedrooms, vistas, flagstone paths, vine-covered trellises and hefty price tags. But what’s in those photos is now on its way out. (The van count never lies about work going on.) Rip, rip, rip away the almost still brand-new improvements, to make way for the brand, brand-new improvements. We’ve seen one brick house - with an open view in two directions - be remade three times in a row! Gorgeous new kitchens barely broken in, blasted away for vanity’s sake? There are now 11 vans parked in their turnaround, attacking, not only the house, but the turnaround itself that was just completed six months ago. Down the way, at another just-sold house, another nine vans and three dumpsters crowd another demo of the last owner’s new improvements. Even the garden statues statues are being replaced. I always thought a blank canvas was blank, not a fully painted masterpiece in top condition that cried out to be painted over.
Sometimes, the changes are a step backward. One new owner’s fantasy is another new owner’s nightmare. Yes, a traditional New England masterpiece can become a New Orleans bordello in just weeks of misguided zeal. Suddenly what is classic and envious can become comically tacky in one wave of the money magic wand and a new owner’s unshakable vision of their meaning of luxury. Naturally, the kitchen is always the first to go. Understandable if the kitchen is outmoded, faded or just not modern enough to face today’s accomplished cooks, especially in old houses. But they’re not outmoded or faded, because the Realtor made sure everything was perfect, remember? A house nearby spent hundreds of thousands re-installing half-timbers that they were sure were historically once there, only to have the next owner spend almost a mil removing them -- because they were sure they were not. Naturally, it goes without saying that they removed the almost new kitchen for their own brand new one.
Speaking of kitchens, houses aren’t the only ones playing musical chairs with the improvements. Restaurants can be excessively guilty of flushing money into the lettuce shredder. No matter how new the kitchen and dining equipment are, a new owner will scrap it all for his/her own brand-new equipment. Understandable if they are replacing tired equipment. But remember the restaurant in the unassuming brick-and-glass office building between Latitude 43 and Cape Ann Brew Pub at 25 Rogers St.? It gleamed when it opened in the 80s. First, a Chinese restaurant? Didn’t last long. I remember eating nachos in the next iteration, months later. Brand new everything, especially the state-of-the-art kitchen, which was now visible to the diners. But those nachos became a quick memory because, Swish! A third restaurant there in two years, again with a different brand new gleaming kitchen -- no longer visible to the dining room -- not to mention all the chairs, tables, etc. Shining stainless that would make your eyes hurt. Sheesh, couldn’t they just use the new stuff that was already there? No wonder they passed from the scene so fast -- as the third iteration did in less than 6 months.
There must be an Old Home for Almost New Kitchen Equipment somewhere near. Maybe the same stuff is just being cleaned up, shined up, bent and sent to other new start-ups to set up in different configurations? Hah!
The various incarnations of Alchemy (five?), might fall into this category, but they rarely have changed their kitchen, mainly just between the first iteration and the second with the addition of the faux-adobe pizza oven. However, in this humble writer’s opinion, that space has never gotten back to its opening successes and potential as Alchemy did waaaaay back in Round 1. You couldn’t get in without a wait. They should have continued with a good thing, even if they thought they could reinvent a more perfect wheel.
And that’s kinda the point. It comes down to a homeowner’s vision and his/her ego. Some call it brilliant imagining, others call it conspicuous consumption. Rebuilding a brand new grand entrance of a newly rebuilt grand entrance provides excellent revenue streams for the white vans.
But while it must be nice to have that kind of throwaway dough, their new owners rarely seem to stay very long in their dream palaces. Somewhat ironical that their 8th Wonder of the World only seems to last until the next owner envisions theirs.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.