Is it wrong to ask questions about the financial impact of building new schools in Gloucester? Some people think so, but most of them have a dog in the fight. While some folks on the building committee for the new schools howled when a few questions slipped from this column six weeks ago — including whether the city might be in a similar kind of rush they exhibited when Fuller was so roundly dropped as a future school option along with any and all routine maintenance, others came out of the woodwork to offer support for some of my questions, asking if the chief aim is to get at that MSBA grant as soon as we can to get at that “free money” from the state. It’s understandable but raises questions about the strings attached.
A city councilor sent me their comments directly after that column: “Good job — and there’s more to it that you should explore that makes the case even more compelling.”
Huh? I asked for more.
They sent it:
“Every proposition is expensive. My point is that every option, including telling MSBA we don’t want their money, and the conditions which accompany it, needs to be analyzed. All consultants seem to assume that MSBA is the only way to go, and that’s how they make their livings; more power to them, but that promise needs to be challenged and proven. If they are right, God bless. But based on last night’s presentation, an override will fail, and it won’t be close.
“The scope of the project reflects the standards that must be followed to get the MSBA grant funding. Everyone assumes getting the grant is in our interest. Is that accurate? If we designed the school to comply with locally determined needs and complying with relevant code provisions and paid 100% of the cost ourselves without a grant, would that be cheaper?”
So are we headed for our own climate change disaster in Gloucester -- our fiscal climate, that is? Will we run up these huge bills that resemble rising seas - where the sea level is so much higher than we considered, especially when a new sewer plant comes due. Are the papers of decision making held so close to our faces that we can’t see a cash catastrophe shaping up in the distance, like global warming?
Parents avow they want and need “the best” for our school children, but what if “the best” costs $100 million per school within five years? Do the kids really need every bell and whistle available in any school anywhere? Does an MSBA grant require features and expense that a Gloucester elementary school might not need? Are we being driven by MSBA and Dore & Whittier to build a much more expensive set of schools than we need? Has that question really been answered and will it ever be?
Are our old schools that deficient in the space they offer? Yes, they are old -- and have legitimate repair issues, but right now they don’t have every state-of-the-art feature and yet the parents love them. It’s what’s going on inside that makes a great school, the teachers, the students, the material, the overall learning and community environment. Just because West Parish got there first, does that mandate we can afford state-of-the-art for all the schools? Some parents pay $60,000 a year to Andover and Exeter for “the best.” Can we afford to match that for free? Is a school like a car and if it is, do we need a Mercedes where a Volvo might do?
All in, what’s our share of the finished school? Not 50%, as was the popular misconception on the first school. How much will a new sewer plant cost? Is it easier to spend money that won’t come due until long after you’re out of office? Transparency hasn’t been the long suit of the school department since the days of the Fuller public survey that didn’t include a school as one of the options, dooming it as a city resource and allowing it to be sold off for very little to mostly market rate condo’s and more mall. Is that the fate that awaits East Gloucester School too? Or Veterans? If so, will they join their brethren schools in the Condo Club of ex-neighborhood school buildings?
While many folks are furious if these questions are asked, nevertheless, they should be answered.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.