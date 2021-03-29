Fishtown Local: What would we do without you?

There are some parts of old Gloucester that must be remarked on when they pass on to other pastures.
Such is the case of Austin Dorr, who passed away in the fall at the age of 92 years. That was a time when none of us were getting out very much and it pains me that Austin was able to slip away without an acknowledgment from this column back then.
Austin was from another age of Gloucester, but he very much surrounded himself with its aura. To call him old-fashioned is to put it mildly.
He had erected an intricate working shack in the depths of Beacon Marine where he carried on his projects, especially in the winter. For example, at the age of 79 he built his own 24-foot lobster boat called “The Dog Star” right there on the docks. He was truly proud of his accomplishment and would beam his smile through his newly fixed teeth, mirroring all the support he was given by his friends and neighbors to complete it. Every day, I’d stop and talk to him on my way to winter sailing.
But don’t try and typecast Austin. He had overseen the testing program for the General Dynamics Electric Boat Division and the prime contractor for atomic submarine construction. He completed training courses at Oak Ridge Institute of Nuclear Studies from which he helped develop numerous Quality Assurance Manuals for the private sector. He also enjoyed being a guest speaker to both government and commercial groups. Austin adored the ocean and was a well-known bluefin tuna fisherman for almost 40 years in Gloucester. He was an accomplished outdoorsman, holding the world’s record for trap shooting since 1966. He was inducted into the Trapshooting Hall of Fame in 2009. Who knew?
But the point is that Gloucester has always been marked by “diamonds in the rough” -- people who belie their outward image. Austin was a jewel in the crown that is Beacon Marine.
Beacon Marine is a one-of-a-kind place. It is its own completely distinct kingdom, lost in time in its own distinctive way. Entirely constructed of wood, it rambles and wraps its docks, wharves, apartments and industrial work spaces -- sprinkled with boats of all sorts, ramps, stairways, corridors, trailers and workers into an homage to the past. Its leader is Jack Alexander, maestro, mayor, president, philosopher, arbiter, racer, builder, ringleader. The clock ticks on the Alexander Time Zone, which is its own particular rhythm. You can’t get Jack on the phone -- you must talk, plan, negotiate, ask, whine, beg, plead or just chew the fat -- in person. You stop by and gauge the boss’ mood. You don’t talk if the man is in a foul state, which isn’t as often as his sometimes cloudy expression might indicate. He was born-and-bred Beacon Marine and learned at the knee of his too modest-to-admit-being-a-war-hero dad, John. The two of them were always good cop-bad cop. “Oh, I gotta talk to Jack before I could give you a price.” Or, “my father makes those calls on space. See me tomorrow.”
For decades, only John ran their amazing, early 20th-century crane that handled most of the boatyard lifting. Jack eventually took over its complex, but predictable ways -- Jack and Jack only, by the way.
Beacon uses some extremely traditional ways, including wood boat cradles that are elevated on rollers and pulled across the yard, replacing in front, the rollers that are spit out the back - just like the pyramids - the boats inching their way to the crane pickup spot, pulled by a small forklift. While Beacon is sprawling, large and rambling, it is packed with boats and projects that would make it harder to run it using a huge “yard bull” kind of marina forklift that some other yards use. That also makes it so different from them. It’s all done the way they’ve always done it.
By hand, packed tightly and using logic and traditional methods. The apartments are just as quirky and individualized as the rest of the place, as are the renters themselves. Almost all of the flats have their own separate stairway entrances, which adds to the magnificent sprawl and complexity.
So Austin, we will miss you mightily. But thanks goodness, the Beacon still carries on in your spirit. To call them both a diamond in the rough is a forgone conclusion. As old fashioned as they get, Gloucester is so lucky to have had both of you as a reflective guiding light. Keep the lights burning, Jack, and the crane lifting and falling with the seasons. Your work is too important to leave to mere machines. You talk about a Gloucester Cultural Center? This is it. What would we do without you?
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.