What kind of city does Gloucester want to be, expect to be? Do we want to be a city choked with traffic, building out to every nook and possible cranny? A city that has left its livability, its special artistic nature, its steady water supplies, its collective memory behind? Gone will be legends and ethics of the fishing industry, neighborhoods that breathe a communal work ethic and municipal boards and cultural institutions that care about more than their status and their eternal endowment in their own bubbles. Our resources, space, history, individualism, our separation from each other -- indeed our very quality of life -- are on the auction block.
Planning is long gone. A water and climate crisis looms but the conventional thinking goes “well, we’ve always done it this way -- development approved” or “well, we have to let them develop because we let the last guy develop and we don’t want to get sued.” Heck, even the city building inspector is getting into the act, ripping a great scar into the earth just past the Willow Rest for a new pack of houses, right down the bluff from the last scar ripped into the earth for the last new pack of houses. Meanwhile, the next developers rub their hands in glee to plot their next assault on our neighborhoods with more packs of houses. And can neighbors do anything to stop the inevitable? Unlikely, because an out-of-town judge can render the council out of line for enforcing the existing zoning as they did on the Espresso condos. Rome burns and our elected and appointed emperors fiddle away as our water customer base expands exponentially as supplies dwindle. But at least we’ll have our nearly $100 million elementary school -- with huge cost rises by the time its finished -- to distract us.
Our cultural foundations battle each other over fundraising campaigns to spend ever more money on themselves, oblivious to our resources, our disappearing views, space, parks, our specialness. They seem to wear blinders, focusing only on their legacies and their star power. They are no help to open the eyes of our leaders to put on the brakes. Where’s a Harold Bell when we need him?
Does anyone consider looking ahead to shortages of water? We’ve had plenty of near misses on water shortages and that was back in the wet days. Now we are in the dry days, with worse to come.
But still we add, we keep on doing what we’ve always done before. Space and resources be damned. New people won’t demand water, will they? More than you can even guess.
Gloucester has been the goose that laid the golden lifestyle egg but will we kill that goose in order to get to all the eggs too quickly? Will Espresso be the norm? Eight condos squeezed into a space zoned for three?
Do they care about the water situation? Doesn’t seem to matter to the approving boards -- they shake their heads and tsk that it has to be this way. But what happens when the East Coast cities and towns begin running out of water? The boards will laugh it off. Not their problem because if they give it to one developer, they have to give it to all the rest. Who says? And when does that get truly dangerous to an island with only so much space and so much water? And if a crisis does develop -- which it eventually will -- what board will put on the brakes? Here we now on a brakeless, runaway development car of our own making? It’s the American Way, right -- just keep on drilling until there’s no more oil, cutting until there’s no more trees, killing until there’s no more buffalo. Who will be the last house allowed? Or will they never stop saying yes?
I can’t imagine why Sefatia would want to keep captaining that ship.
So, go ahead, everyone, just keep looking away. Just keep voting in the same people who keep approving anything that moves. Anything that increases a tax base -- but can’t make it rain. Take a ride on the new Back Shore and see where the permissible meets the inevitable. Scores of new houses to fence you out of their view. How can we speed into the future like this, oblivious? Bad government is accelerating all over America -- do we have to jump on the blindness bandwagon, too?
So what kind of city does Gloucester want to be? Well, here’s a hint, people. Have you peeked under the wrapping of the new parking kiosks about to come online? There’s your answer about our future: they don’t take coins. Credit card only -- unlike the first batch of the machines on Rogers Street that did take coins. Bye, bye, normal people -- you can’t pop in a dime or a quarter and zip in for a quick transaction, coffee or purchase.
No, you’ve got to charge 25 cents to your credit card. That’s the kind of resident the city now seeks -- no coins, only plastic to park. And wait’ll you get your card number hacked over a 20 cent transaction.
I predict that, like me, a bunch of people will only be going to stores with parking provided, just to not expose their credit cards. Our downtown spaces will be sparsely occupied, except by tourists. Those coin stashes in your car will become useless. So hack away, bad guys, you won’t get my number from a parking meter. I don’t plan to shop there. Great downtown planning.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.