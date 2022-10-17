Recently, this jaded TV viewer has developed a new habit. When boxed into Ad Corner, where every channel yields endless ads — especially near the top or the bottom of the hour — don’t go loco, go local. Yes, the escape hatch can soothe your brain, just when you think there is no escape. Particularly at 5 before the hour or the half-hour, where it is a white-out blizzard of mindless ads.
One night at 6:55 (the worst 5 minutes of television), I hit Channel 12, Cape Ann TV, waiting out cable news. What was on blew my mind. It was a documentary on Susanna Swan, an amazing painter, an acolyte of the Folly Cove Designers. It was extremely well produced, researched, written and laid out in the school of Ken Burns but completely Gloucester-centric. Huh? Where did this come from?
Didn’t have to wait long to find out, because it was immediately followed by another documentary on The Storm of ’78. The pictures and narration were right on point, dramatic, informative and accurate. Many of us remember it well. It involved endless hours of researching rare photos, writing and editing the whole production. It was brilliantly concocted as part of their Timeline: Cape Ann Series, short, incisive and fascinating. While I was digesting this, on came a brilliant piece on the rise and fall of The Masconomo Hotel in Manchester that was as good as what they do on PBS Channel 2. Who knew about all this stuff?
I had stumbled into another 1623 Studios series and other programming that Heather Atwood and Kory Curcuru had produced. It was not only addictively good, but it quickly established a new pattern for this inveterate TV watcher. Now I find myself hitting the number 12 at all points of the day. I’ve encountered a show on A. Piatt Andrew, of Red Roof fame and the American Field Service that provided battle zone ambulances in WWI, after whom we named our big bridge. Also, several pieces on John Hays Hammond, Jr. of castle fame, mentee of Thomas Edison, inventor of radio remote control and the plastic spray nozzle and hundreds of patents on his innovations. That led to another piece on just Hammond Castle itself; a series on Henry Sleeper’s Beauport and another on Leslie Buswell’s Stillington Hall. The quality, again, was superb.
My mind was further blown when I got to The Color of Light Series, a show devoted to Cape Ann painters. Perhaps others won’t find it as humorous as I did that this series is sponsored by Happy Valley Dispensary (ha!) — which knows all about the color of light, the source of all painting. Mary Shore led off the series for me. Painter and sculptor, friend of poet Charles Olson, and Terresa Bernstein, and briefly married to immortal Vincent Ferrini, Shore’s work and history were dazzling. So much of our arts past is that way, from another era — an era that could support the art and the lifestyle here in pockets around the Cape. Again, Heather Atwood was behind it. Another show quickly followed on the mind-blowingly incredible photography of Tsar Fedorsky, which was simply world class. Both series were impressive for the vast store of rare photos they employed to tell the story. The hours spent editing the photos alone were monumental.
Folks, this is not your fathers’ cable station anymore. The pandemic changed a lot of things. Zoom transformed civic meetings and the public could rely on that new source for coverage.
And, necessity being the mother of invention, they invented. Locally produced shows are still front and center, depending on your tastes and interests but they are often talking heads shows.
But Heather and Kory have transformed the station with the production quality. I saw a free-wheeling interview of Mayor Greg Verga who Kory and Heather double-teamed. Very timely, especially in a period with such monumental challenges for Gloucester. Mayor Greg more than passed the TV test, sounding and looking very executorial and answering the questions. They did another with Bruce Tarr who was not as direct in his answers, kind of like a finicky eater, pushing the food around his plate. But they pressed both leaders and it made for some very enjoyable and relevant TV.
The point is: Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? This old dog now makes it a habit to press the 12 button on his remote at least once a day. Sometimes you come up empty but more and more, it’s the best 10 or 15 minutes you could find on TV at that hour. Who knows, we all might learn something?
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.