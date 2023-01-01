OK, we’re living in the future — we all get that — miracle drugs, robotic surgery, automated everything. But haven’t you gotten just a little disturbed watching/hearing people you know and like, talking to their electronic digital devices?
Talking to Alexa or Siri or even programming your Roku TV to start up, there’s just a specific voice people use to be heard by their electronic helpers.
Especially when addressing Alexa, using that elevated, dystopian tone of voice, slightly louder than it has to be, “Alexa! Turn on the Bar Lights!”
Alexa answers: “Turning on the car lights.” “No, Alexa! (Even louder now) “No, Alexa, light the BAR LIGHTS!”
“Lighting Marlboro Lights.” Sigh.
Same thing with my sister-in-law programming her new TV. The thing asked her a question and she answers crisply. Not crisply enough, apparently.
The intolerant machine keeps bungling her answers and programming it in the wrong language. She is getting more and more strident in her tone of voice and is resembling her parochial school third-grade teacher — a nun named Sister Geraldine, feared by every student deep down into their boots. Betcha she never dreamed she would sound like Sister G some day.
But, thanks to the tech future, she is forced to play the game and outlast the hard-of-hearing computer.
Meanwhile, back in the car, my tech-savvy wife is making a phone call through her Siri phone in Wi-Fi. Her pleasant conversational tone immediately shifts into a stern “Nurse Ratchet” tone: “Call Wilder Baird” she dyspeptically commands. Siri answers: “Calling the cellphone number for Mike Faherty” — not even close — her voice gets louder and more automatonic:
With a short “Shh”, all conversation in the car has stopped as not to confuse this mighty arbitrator of family life. “Call Wilder Baird!” Eyes roll as Siri offers “Calling the cellphone number for Mike Faherty.” Amid a car full of giggles, I grab the phone and hand-dial our son.
Our patience is endless adjusting to this brave new world. We play the game, trying to adapt to their and our shortcomings. But to me, playing on their robotic terms is just getting a little overly respectful.
You may think these things are saving you time in serving you. Let’s just keep it clear who’s doing the serving. We did fine before this stuff was around. You didn’t need to master a Siri Voice to turn on the music or the lights.
The Comcast remote is a perfect example of laziness being more work than just punching in the channel. They want you to press the blue button and say what you want. But the TV display takes a second to respond and often, when you start the command, it has already misheard you. “MSNBC!”, you intone. “Messy TV?” The screen asks? “MSNBC!!!”, you bellow but the remote doesn’t like it too loud — it distorts and offers no answers. So you just punch in the 26 which you would have achieved immediately had you initially avoided this futuristic time-saving device — which ended up wasting your time. Plus, you feel like a moron for getting sucked into arguing with the TV in “that voice”. Comcast meanwhile displays a message that “You could have spoken MSNBC into the remote to save time.” Ha, thanks, robot, for rubbing it in!
Perhaps they can invent a helper that doesn’t make you sound like an automaton? Nah, these machines are designed to bring you to their level to work — that’s why they make you talk like that.
Of course, we go along with it because the directions tell us to do so. But before things get too ridiculous, just say no and change the channel or turn on that light manually. The more we accept the labor savings, the less able to do anything we will become.
Already, people can’t read maps, won’t use blinkers, can’t count, remember phone numbers, dates or driving routes. We’re reverse programming into irrelevance, thanks to digital.
Stand up to Alexa and Siri and Comcast. They are there to replace your brain. “Use it or lose it!”, my old Mum used to say before she checked out of the hotel and boy, was
she ever right. Let’s not go extinct because we can’t do anything ourselves anymore.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.