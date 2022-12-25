As the year ends, it seemed appropriate to write an open-ended letter that addresses why I, we, they — heck, most of Gloucester — continue to fight for the character and survival of our city. It appears that some local politicians, planners, influencers, departments heads, political fundraisers et al don’t really “get” why “our side” are so concerned, incensed, committed to the battle and will continue to be so.
So, Jason, Ruth, Rick, Beverly, Shawn, Val, Scott, Co-Mayor Jill, realtors, builders, developers weren’t you more than a little surprised at the depth and commitment of the opposition to 2022’s effort to rezone the city? This effort was drawn out over 6 months, delayed, and repurposed — it was originally built around creating affordable housing, then quickly relabeled. It was debated in the wards and citywide, on the brave new world of Zoom and in the pages of the paper. Nine columns came out this writer. Folks went after me, personally and often inaccurately. But I didn’t care — the battle was more important.
Drawing it out made it harder for the opposition to stay focused, but opinion was so stacked against basically doubling the zoning in all the wards and, most importantly, doing it with no notice or rights to the neighbors to hear the plans at the board level. The councilors treated the entire process very fairly, listened a lot and voted down the essence of the changes.
But, alas, we have only a year to go until it will come crashing back again. The forces that be think time is on their side. That the residents will lose interest and drop their Quixotic, old-fashioned views of neighborhood character and local control. But there’s too much money involved. Planners will be back with new proposals that will look a lot like the old proposals. Their hope, no doubt, is that a new, more malleable council will be voted in that will see the process though this time. Councilor Jeff Worthley had a target on his back, clearly, and Tracy O’Neil has been redistricted out of her ward who, clearly, liked her a lot. They have a year to figure it all out.
The next election will be hugely important. So while Councilor Jason Grow continues his dismissal of low-growth instincts with his “let her rip” attitude to neighborhood build-out, wanting to stick it to Eastern Point and other rural areas west and north, in particular, here are a few counter opinions that represent the other side.
A quote from kids’ book author Thyra Heder about why she chose Gloucester to write her latest book around:
“We’d visit friends who had a home in Gloucester. To me, Gloucester was just one of the most magical places in the world.”
It was no contest. Nor was it for Mike Wheeler, Gloucester High School Class ’61 — author, Harvard professor and Annisquam lifer, whose endorsement quote for the new “Gloucester Encounters” book caught my eye:
“This marvelous new book reminds us of how the tides and currents of time have shaped our city ... For those of us who have long lived here — and for visitors as well — the collection ratifies the notion that our often-contrarian, sometimes cranky, always beautiful Gloucester is truly out-of-the-ordinary, and a treasure we should cherish.”
Not sure if Jason and the planners cherish it the way we do. Perhaps it should figure in your council votes next time.
Perhaps they should consider David Rosen’s letter in the Times last year. Head of Landvest and a member of the Planning Board, he lives on Washington Street.
“The demand for larger homes is driven by the real estate market, and the real estate market is driven by maximizing sale prices. I have worked in dozens of communities throughout the Boston metropolitan area. The predominant trend in urban areas and suburban towns is to tear down smaller, more modest homes and replace them with significantly larger homes that are often built out to the maximum size allowed by regulations, in order to optimize selling prices. If this is allowed by our zoning regulations, it will happen here too. If you allow it, it will happen. It is, in fact, already happening throughout Gloucester.”
“I chose to buy a house in the Riverdale section of the city because it is a neighborhood of relatively small lots and modest single family homes, like many neighborhoods in Gloucester. The character of these neighborhoods will be significantly changed. Where there are single family homes with 1-, 2-car garages (or often no garages at all), there would be two units allowed by right, with no review process, with 3-4 cars per lot. This will increase traffic and congestion.’’
Straight from the horse’s mouth.
The worry is that the oncoming Transit Overlay District (TOD) mandates will set some nasty precedents. Has anyone asked how many other towns are just saying no?
Or what happens if the council doesn’t change the zoning? The funds threatened to be forfeited are “developer funds” that paid for the infrastructure build-out of the hotel and the mall extension. The state TOD plan is to make us a Regional Municipal Zone of Boston. We aren’t.
Will we let those 2,270 new TOD units lead the rest of Gloucester into “killing the magic?” This why I fight and write.
Won’t you join me?
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.