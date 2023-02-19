You don’t know just how excited a guy can get on Super Bowl Sunday. Not so much for the game itself, but it was the note my wife had left herself on the counter with just two words on it: Chicken Wings.
I got more excited from the image of the Supper Bowl than the Super Bowl. We never have wings, ever, unless someone brings over a surprise Pu Pu Platter — and how often does that happen, every 20 years? Now you know what to give me for my birthday, readers — I’ll take ‘em any way you got ‘em: plain, hot, buffalo, hot buffalo, plain hot buffalo — you get the idea.
What a warm feeling all day, thinking ahead to those wings, gooey, spicy, drippingly glorious wings! Anticipation is everything, right? As they say in New Orleans: “Anything worth doing, is worth overdoing!” But when my wife returned from her errands, I pointed to the note and said, “What kind?" She smiled softly and said no, some of the hens have been flying out of the coop and a dog is going to get them. We need to clip the three gray ones in the morning while it’s still not light. I stood, stunned. The downwardly dropping elevator of my wing fantasies was nearing the ground floor. I stepped out of that elevator muttering just two words as in a trance, over and over: no wings? After she grinningly ascended the stairs, I did a quick emergency scour of the freezer just to make sure there were no secret stashes and this wasn't some kind of Super joke. It wasn’t.
At 6:20 the next morning, we crept silently out while it was still pre-sunrise with our sharpest pair of scissors. Shakespeare’s "rosy fingers of dawn" were beginning their gentle spread across the sky but it was still plenty dark, especially in the chicken barracks. The only time you can put one over on the chickens is in the dark. They are comatose still, though sleeping while standing up on a roosting pole. The darkness at the end of night has its own completely original and unique starkness and mystery. It’s like the beginning of time. The world hasn’t been forged yet and needs light to re-explain itself to itself. There is nothing more elemental than dawn in its cold hard reality. This evolution will not be televised — it is as real as it gets. Especially in winter.
Out they were lifted, one by one. Snip, snip, crunch, crunch. The thin outer part of the wing was easy but closer to the body required more power. The chicken doesn’t feel anything as you don’t when clipping your own toenails, providing you don’t go too far. We didn’t and they were each replaced on their roosts still in a semi-sleeping state. Only one side is clipped because it takes 2 wings to get airborne. Once they fly out, they immediately want to get back in, anyway — after all, the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence, whichever side that is. We don’t clip off much of the wing, just enough to keep them earthbound.
But by late morning, all the clipped rebels are merged in with the flock just as happy as could be. Nothing appears to have changed from their perspective, it never occurs to them they’ve been diddled with. Yes, Ma and Pa have put one over on them — at least we can still put one over on on somebody, even if it’s a bunch of chickens.
So, for Valentine’s Day, a couple of days later, the aforementioned chickens paid us back for our effort: six eggs shimmering away in the nesting boxes. They went into overtime just for us. We paid them back with a bag of old dinner rolls that had passed their prime, saved just for reward purposes. The roosters in a separate pen didn’t understand why they weren’t in on the deal. But they do nothing productive — all they do is parade around all day, crowing like idiots at each other. Kind of like we members of the press? Crowing about.
We’d like to fly the coop but haven’t yet figured out how to do so.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.