The Old Philosopher contacted me on The Internet right after the election, he asked me if I needed any advice or consolation. “Like what?” I asked.
“Just because you are offended, doesn’t mean you’re right!” I was speechless. “Silence is golden,” he opined, “duct tape is silver.” Ahhh, challenging words to live by.
So I parried back, “Are you afraid of Santa, you may be claustrophobic?” “What else you got?” he curled his lip in uncertainty. So I hit him with, “People are making apocalypse jokes like there’s no tomorrow?”
Then, “You mean cows have hooves because they lactose? For chemists, alcohol is not a problem — it’s a solution.” I rattled off three in a row.
Back he came: “Puns about communism aren’t funny unless everyone gets them.” Me: “Oh yeah, well, double negatives are a no-no in English class ... or is irony the opposite of wrinkly?”
He was stung and was making typos aplenty as we messaged back and forth at intergalactically high speed: “Do you drink?” he asked. I answered, “My relationship with whisky is on the rocks. And whenever I try and eat healthy, a chocolate bar looks at me and snickers.”
But he came back strong. I couldn’t react fast enough when he revealed: “I’m friends with 25 letters of the alphabet. I don’t know Y.” Silence on my end. “I’m pining for a good tree pun. I wish they were more poplar.”
That unfroze me. “Ha! Dogs can’t operate MRI scanners, but CAT scan.” Him: “Cow stumbles into a pot field! The steaks have never been higher!!” Retort: “Crushing pop cans is soda pressing.” Back and forth we went, locked in mortal combat:
“I have a chicken-proof lawn,” he crowed, ‘It’s impeccable.” “When the smog lifts in California, UCLA,” I hit, plus, “I bought beer nuts on sale for $1.25 a bag and deer nuts are under a buck!”
He staggered, I pounced without waiting: “I’m terrified of elevators and I’m taking steps to avoid them,” short-circuiting him: “Roses are red, beer is great, poems are hard, beer,” he stammered.
What? “That’s all you got?” Then I crushed his comeback with: “Mountains aren’t just funny, they’re hill areas.” And added: “To be frank, I’d have to change my name.”
But now he was reeling like a caught swordfish in a movie script: “ Life and beer are very similar: for best results, chill.”
Me: “Forget world peace, visualize using your turn signal. And never forget, the problem with political jokes is they sometimes get elected.”
I could hear his scream through the wires of the computer when I added: “Electricians have to strip to make ends meet.” Shocking.
He lamely tried to rekindle the argument: “It must have been a huge fight at one of your local seafood eateries — with battered fish everywhere.” But I didn’t bite.
He was sinking: “Turning vegan would be a huge missed steak.” Flailing: “I’m a hard core fruit lover — I ate a frozen apple.” Disintegrating: “Drink wine. It isn’t good to keep things bottled up.”
So I told that Old Philosopher, “Just because you are offended, doesn’t mean you’re right.” Wounded by his own words, he sobbed and limply replied: “wishing you a happy whatever doesn’t offend you.”
I had him. “Old Phil, on my birthday, I danced like no one was watching. My court date is still pending.” As he faded, all he could offer was “sweet dreams are made of cheese,”
I said: “Who am I to dis a brie?”
Then his line went dead and I never heard from him again...
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.