Okay, Fishtown, make it local, keep it local.
And it doesn’t get more local than the Gloucester High School sailing team. That’s right, sailing — through which the Gloucester fishing fleet forged its industry — has had the central spot in our city’s history for centuries. Champlain discovered his Beau Port (beautiful harbor) sailing into and out of town. They’ve been sailing in this town before they were rowing, farming, building, driving, cutting or drying fish. Yes, back even before Fiesta, there was sailing.
Yet even back in those early days — even in those primitive, slow-moving, inefficient boats — when they encountered another boat going the same way, on came the juices, on came the chemistry and they couldn’t resist trying to go faster than the other guy. It’s as natural as it gets. Two horses side-by-side are going to run against each other. So will sailors. If speed gets the fish back to market sooner then it gets a higher price. When the slower fish arrive, there’s already too much supply and the price isn’t as high.
So, it is only natural that Gloucester Maritime — the former Maritime Heritage Center on Harbor Loop —would be hosting a great, whopping fundraiser for the SailGHS High School sailing team. Tickets are cheap — $25 -— and 100% of the dough is going to equipment for the team. No one gets paid, no coaches, administrators, float and chain guys, boat yards. Everyone volunteers, which is kinda necessary because Glosta High gives the team nada. All these years, the team you hear about has been funded by the efforts of founder Patti Page, and for the past five years, Hilary Frye’s incredible energy and devotion. So many generous big donors have stepped up to help, but it’s regular $25 supporters we crave even more because that’s more Glosta and that’s what we live and sail.
The team is also part Rockport because in the state’s Mass Bay League, towns without teams can let their kids race with another area team. So we have our “cousins” with us too.
At the pahtee tomorrow, they’ll be other fun goodies of local origin, including homemade chowder and lobster rolls. The Fishermen’s Wives supplied us with melt-in-your-mouth fish cakes, which should steal the show. The money raised goes toward sails, boats, keeping our chase boats going, parts, gas, gas, gas, League entry fees, motor repair for safety boats, a new motor for our old, decaying chase boat (help!), boat covers, float repair, learning and skills programs for the kids, dry suits (required, but we don’t make the kids buy their own at $500 each), life jackets, rudders (constantly), insurance, new masts, lines, plugs, pins, clevises, rigging, and we rented a van thrice to take the team to the state championships.
It’s amazing how much all this stuff costs, but luckily Beacon Marine and especially Brown’s Boatyard have always stood by to assist us when the going got tough. Likewise, Annisquam’s Sally Bent has been the driving force behind the Maritime event, a veritable whirlwind. There also have been a parcel of really generous folks who just plain sat down and wrote a big check of three or four figures to help us. I want to thank them but not out them, so their phone never stops ringing.
But the kids have really excited the town over the past three years in particular. They racked up an amazing 26-4 record over that time, with three of the loses coming in the state tournament. We’ve only lost 1 contest in 3 regular seasons in the 27 League matches. This isn’t to brag but to show how the kids have fleshed out a solid tradition of winning they have come to expect of themselves. These are kids that do all the work of lugging and assembling and turning boats over and maintaining them and launching them and caring for and about them. We sail all year around — unlike the other teams — and sometimes, we have to shovel snow to get the boats off the floats in to the water. The coaches of the other sports don’t consider sailing a real sport but nowhere else do the kids get so close to danger as our intrepid sailors do. We try to minimize risk but it’s the freaking ocean, after all. Stuff happens.
So come on down to Gloucester Maritime at 23 Harbor LoopTuesday night, July 16, from 5:30 to 8:30, have a gnosh and meet these young heroes for whom we strive to teach and achieve excellence.
Sure, if you want to bail out and just send money, hoora-h - SailGHS, Box 567, Gloucester, Mass., 01931 -- but we would much rather see you, meet you and thank you in person for supporting our wonderful warriors.
They sure appreciate it.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
