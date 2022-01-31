At deadline time (Thursday), there is another bomb cyclone reportedly heading our way up the coast, lugging a foot or two of snow under its arm. By today, we’ll know whether the weather withered the wary on land — putting an end to our relatively benign winter so far — or slithered on past out to sea, as it has for the past two bomb cyclones.
I have a sister who lives in Florida. Doesn’t everyone? My mother lived in Colorado. Cousins galore in Virginia. We have friends who live in California and neighbors who moved to the Carolinas to retire.
So why do all these people from around the country love to tell you how bad the weather is in Boston — even (especially) when it’s not? They hear of snow in Buffalo or Vermont or nowadays in Pennsylvania and Maryland and they insist that we’re under the gun again. Well, no, we tell them, we didn’t get that here, never reached us, that storm, that hurricane, that freeze, that deluge — went south of us or turned left at Rochester. But they don’t hear it. In fact, I don’t think they want to hear it. They got the notion off of the TV (and we all know television is never wrong), which showed a system moving in our general direction and hearing traumatic weather details, called to commiserate.
But, strangely, all of them seem so disappointed and even disbelieving when they find out it has missed us. Our New England weather has to be worse than it is — that’s why they’re not here.
They have to put up with forest fires, dust storms, mud slides, torrential rain, Santa Ana winds, drought, floods, even locusts but they insist that we are suffering away in our geographic vulnerability known as Boston.
But when I am honest and remind them just how moderate our winters have been for most of the last 20 years — with one exception, Snowmageddon in 2015 — they just don’t want to hear it.
As Bob Dylan once crooned: “They just want to drag you down into the hole they’re in.”
It’s a strange conceit other Americans want to maintain about our weather and they used to be right. There was a time when hurricanes lined up to thump us into submission. Winters were certifiably miserable.
Endless gray, rainy days were guaranteed in spring, winter and fall, always cold and damp. But that was then. Our harbor hasn’t frozen in years. There were a few winters 30 years ago when you could walk out on thick harbor ice.
In 1995, the Coasties brought in an ice breaker to open the north fork channel. They made a slight detour to crunch open an exit lane for my winter sailboat to free itself. I was so grateful but we haven’t had that kind of extended freeze in years. Our weather has been a kind of yo-yo variety in recent winters: 15 degrees one day, 42 the next. Especially this winter where all the snow has melted within days, in the 40s or higher. Yes, we’ve had wind, but the sonic windspeeds in Provincetown or the top of Mt. Washington isn’t what we have in Fishtown or even Beantown. I known they are disappointed to hear that.
Weather memory is an interesting question. Who can forget the sheer magnitude of Snowmegeddon, the scale and the work and the peeking around street corners of 10 foot plow-drifts to inch your car out at every intersection?
Most of us, actually, because our bodies and minds seem to have a built in fail-device so as not to remember horrific weather. It must be a survival trait for natural selection, to be able to move on shortly after storms, etc. to be able to face the next day. If not, we might never get out of bed to feed and protect our family. We would be quivering masses of jelly, nihilistic and afraid to face the next challenge. and while bad weather can necessitate the learning of new practical survival skills — such as feeding livestock on the other side of a 15-foot drift across their paddock — we remember it all somewhat fondly, like a technicolor movie, not like a black-and-white documentary or a film noir. In fact, in years when the snow comes late, we still say “bring it on,” just like we did right before Snowmageddon. Ha! Yes, our bodies are wired to forget weather even after 2015.
Folks who have moved south and west to escape our weather have had a way bigger dose of trauma than we have. Their states have flooded, burned, tornado’d, dust stormed, droughted out or simply mud slid from under them at a much higher rate than we’ve ever have. So, in spite of a snow event this past weekend, sorry sis, cuz-es, Mom’s and transient friends, I know you don’t want to hear it, but we still wouldn’t trade our weather for yours. Now, get shoveling.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.