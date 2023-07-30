A roll of the drums, a crash of the cymbals — it’s finally almost here!!
The Fishtown Showdown 400+, coming this Saturday, Aug. 5, to the Greasy Pole near you from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Yes, out in Gloucester’s Outer Harbor — between the Greasy Pole and Stage Fort Park — a final 400th reckoning between Rockport, Annisquam, Manchester and Gloucester kid sailors to crown the Kings and Queens of the Hill. Look for red or yellow sails, that’s us out there.
Organized by SailGHS and Maritime Gloucester as part of their Fishermen’s Heritage Days with funding support from The Gloucester 400+, The Fishtown Showdown 400+ will pit three teams from each town in two-person 420 sailboats in a 12-boat (24 racers) fleet to win bragging rights and trophies specially designed by Gloucester High School student Aiden Woods, one of the Gloucester High race team’s starters.
The sailors will compete in three races, with a break for a provided lunch and to switch boats halfway through. Then three more races to settle the matter. Prizes for the first three places and the biggest trophy for the best overall team score of the four towns.
Then back to Maritime Gloucester on Harbor Loop for shirts and swag and a cook-out for the racers and their families in the shadows of the schooners Adventure and Ardelle. Two student bands will split the music chores, one jazz, the other rock, to better help all digest their food. Parents of the racers are invited to join in. It’s all free.
Those parents (and you) can watch the rapid action from Pavilion Beach at 33 Commercial St. down The Fort; Half Moon Beach or the volleyball courts by The Cupboard at Stage Fort Park; or from Stacy Boulevard. Again, red or yellow sails.
Gloucester’s previous anniversary celebrations have included boat races for most of its 400 years. The most memorable included the Bluenose vs. The Henry Ford (partially owned by my grandfather, Jack Raymond), a controversial contest 100 years ago where The Ford swept the races but the race committee invalidated the results, to give the Bluenose win. In those days, Gloucester residents bet heavily on the races. These days, not so much, although the mayors might have their private bets, like for the Super Bowl.
Heroes for this event include Hilary Frye, who masterminded SailGHS to two recent state championships (’21 and ’22) and Mike De Koster of Maritime Gloucester who integrated the tournament into the monthlong celebration that will culminate in the massive Schooner Festival on Labor Day weekend. Also Butch Roth who chaired the event committee and has done more to support sail racing in Fishtown than anyone over the last 20 years. Kudos also to Brown’s Boatyard, the entire Harbormaster’s Office, Cape Ann Coffees, and Monograms by Diane for their constant support and to all the generous donors who keep our self-funded race team going, especially including the Gloucester Police who blew our minds this spring with their huge support of the team with a fantastic gift from their beard-growing challenge program to help local good causes. We couldn’t have done this or our regular school racing season without you.
So, let the races begin and the chips fall where they may. So great that Annisquam, Manchester and Rockport are taking part. Part of a co-operative, competitive Cape Ann.
We tried to made it easy by having all the boats already here, rigged and ready to go so the teams don’t have to spend all those hours towing their boats. Thanks to Terry Steimer (Manchester), Jared Rodriguez and Marc Vidal (Annisquam) and Sarah Wilkinson and Kieran O’Connell (Sandy Bay in Rockport). And, of course, to their youthful racers who will decide the outcome ofthis titanic 400th struggle.
If we can’t have the Bluenose, we can have the next best thing: the future of Cape Ann sailing who will carry on long after we old salty dogs have furled our last mainsail. Hats off to them and may the best town seize the bragging rights. Come on out and support them!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.