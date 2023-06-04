OK, nothing but summery subjects and silly fantasy optimistic self-fulfilling pastimes, here. Let’s talk sailboats!
That’s right. All you folks who have a sailboat in the water or are about to splash for the season, take special note.
You know how when you are out in the harbor or out on the high seas beyond the Dog Bar breakwater and you are just cooking along in a spiffing breeze, you suddenly get this thought of “Hey, I’m pretty fast here, I think I’m getting the hang of this.” Then you see another boat, miles away, also cooking right along in the same direction and you notice that you are going faster than they are. Ha! And the race is on — as my wife says "even if the other boat doesn’t know it.” But she would be wrong — two boats on an empty ocean automatically make a race — the other boat knows it too. And, don’t deny it, you are into it. C’mon, you think, tightening your flapping jib a little, I’m going even faster! Across the water, the other skipper is thinking the same thing, and tightens his, too.
You, me, heck, we all do it — it’s as human as it gets. Horses gotta run. So what are you going to do about it?
You’re going to take advantage of the Eastern Point Yacht Club’s Free Thursday Night Racing Series and start writing the epic history of your racing career. Yes, I said "free," simple and short and open to non-members of the club. Most of the races are an hour or just over. They are raced in the Outer Hahbah inside the breakwater. The first warning gun is at 6 p.m. and after a 5-minute maneuvering period, the race is off and running. The course is very simple and clear, using the same government buoys each time.
All sorts of craft come out from Glosta, large and small — it’s quite a colorful group with not too serious or rabid behavior and lots of laughing, guzzling and even music blaring from some boats. Sailors like Beacon Marine’s Jack Alexander and The Rhumb Line’s Fred Shriggley are typical of the contestants letting off steam after a hard day. You figure Fred’d have Fly Amero, Dave Sag and their bands rocking out on his decks but he brings his motley gang of distracting co-ed pirates to make up for it.
And you don’t have to register ahead of time or, as I mentioned, be a club member to race. In fact, a non-member has won the season championship for the last four years straight. You just show up in your boat and tune into channel 72 if you have a radio. They'll identify the course to all and blow horns to announce the 5-minute warning, 4-minute, then 1-minute, then Go! So you don’t even need a watch to time the start. It’s a very friendly group so there’s help from every quarter, especially on the time to go before the start or the order of the course. It’s always the same buoys but the order depends on the wind direction. It’s pretty simple stuff.
And the races are usually over in an hour but can last longer in the light airs of August. By then, you’ll be a pro and have the system down. The races begin this Thursday, June 8, and run until Labor Day, usually 12 or 13 races total for the season. They also give out season prizes — again, even if you’re not a member — nice ones, in fact.
So! Plan to be out there this season. You know you want and need to try it and any excuse to use your boat more and amortize your per-use cost down, is comforting.
You don’t need to do every race to qualify for the season’s prizes.
So, we’ll see you out there this Thursday and every Thursday between Black Bess and the breakwater — where you'll see the odd-looking fleet congregating near 6 p.m. It’s your racing buddies forming up for another free hahbah race. A bucketful of laughter and camaraderie, it’s very addictive. You could even bet on the race and win a free beer off of Fred — but you’d better pull in that flapping jib! He doesn’t like losing — races or beers. And neither do I. Ha! See you out there.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.