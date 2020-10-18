No one said the whole business of raising and feeding barnyard animals was just one continuous laugh riot. A jaunty and day-to-day comical view of the flocks and herds might give that impression.
Sometimes it is. But sometimes, it isn’t.
This summer has been a sad and frustrating one for a relatively young and hopeful hen that entered our lives a couple of years back as a rescue chicken. One of the craziest looking birds you’ve ever seen. She is called a mottled Houdan and looks nothing like the other hens. Atop her head sits a black, loose feathered “hat” that looks nothing less than one of those high couture hats a model might wear on a high-fashion Paris runway. Like something the actress Leslie Caron wore as Gigi in the movie or Jackie Kennedy wore attending one of her White House balls. Definitely not your average-looking chicken. She went broody in June and sat on her and the other gals’ eggs for weeks. But some days she found it hard to concentrate and wandered about. She kept rolling new eggs into the pile that she hadn’t laid — which they often do. But it was too big a brood and one should never count their chickens before they hatch. However, we did, cuz we put a pencil “X” on her original ones and kept track. One by one hers dropped away — she’d pushed them out of the nest or they were lying broken. By August, she gave up and became a regular chicken again. She still lays a beautiful, pure white egg, but she hasn’t sat on ‘em.
Around this time of year, the hens slow up in the laying department as we lose light. So it was no surprise last week when she stopped the eggs. But yesterday, a reach-under egg search found that she was, indeed, seriously and sadly, sitting hatching a rock, in her broody trance just as in June, but, sadly. She just wasn’t going to get there this year. The only ray of sunshine is that when she’s in her broody trance, she allows me to stroke her back softly. Chickens rarely let you do that.
Pig injustice seems to stand out more this pandemic year. Maybe they get too much attention from us what with all the extra time at home. But it so hard to not want to referee when you see barnyard bullying — but that is what they do, the pecking order and all. The smaller but ferocious Miss Iggy is such a marauder of her older pal Hamlet’s meals. When she finishes vacuuming her food, she turns and throws herself at Hammie’s bowl with a snarl, a bump and a bite. He howls and retreats — unless, that is, I step in between them with the feed bucket as buffer and utter some long overused Three Musketeer battle cliche while the Iggster outflanks the bowl around the other side of the feed bench like a bunch of Russian election hackers. Back and forth we go while Hamlet is too afraid to get in between us. Whack-a-mole in motion.
Finally, the remaining chow is divided and handed out, a total defeat for interspecies male pride. This is not unlike the chicken moving the eggs around. Like her, Hamlet and I are trying to hatch a rock.
Animals prefer to keep their keepers guessing whenever possible. Chickens usually pick the silliest response to the farmer. When their waterer is filled, the macho man rooster charges the clean water, spins at its edge and scratches dirt and shavings from the floor into the trough, clogging it. The hens think he is masterful and they disdain a sip. I dump out the sludge and here we go around the merry-go-round again and again.
But the wacky hens have laid eggs in the first two of four side-by-side layer boxes for 25 straight years. Never box No. 4 once — over generations of layers. But since September, they only lay in that box. One old girl didn’t get the memo to stop and is setting a new trend. Cluck ‘em if they can’t take a joke . . .
The mottled Houdan sends her best wishes to everyone and reminds you to vote! She says: Whatever way you choose to vote, get out there and do it. Don’t be a chicken!
The rest of the flock completely agrees.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.