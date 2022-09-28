Baby boomers will remember the famous TV ad from the 1970s when actress Dena Dietrich, portraying Mother Nature, became incensed when told she was eating margarine instead of “natural” butter.
“It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature,” she said, before unleashing fire, brimstone and an angry elephant on humanity.
Hurricane Ian is kind of like Dena Dietrich, except much, much worse. It hammered Cuba, then shot like an arrow toward Florida, before wobbling just a bit, strengthening to a near-Category 5 storm, then going ashore somewhere around Sanibel Island and Port Charlotte. According to various news reports, the storm was blowing steadily at 155 mph with gusts of up to 190 mph on Wednesday. The storm surge was expected to be as high as 18 feet above “dry land” as forecasters reported it. Obviously, the land wasn’t dry as the storm is also dumping up to 24 inches of rain in some places.
Sanibel Island has an elevation of 3 feet. Port Charlotte is nearly mountainous at an elevation of 7 feet. So it’s probably safe to assume parts of Sanibel Island could be under as much as 17 feet of water while parts of Port Charlotte may be under nearly 13 feet of water.
The devastation is likely to be catastrophic. And there are at least two reasons for this – both of which are self-inflicted.
As more and more carbon dioxide enters the atmosphere from manmade sources (power plants, industry, cars, heating oil, etc.), the atmosphere retains more and more heat. More heat leads to more polar ice cap melting and warmer oceans, which increases the spiraling temperature of the Earth while also releasing more water vapor into the atmosphere. It also adds to rising ocean levels.
Meanwhile, more and more people want to live on the coast. A generation ago, Sanibel Island was a sleepy little sliver of sand with a few campsites along the water’s edge. Since 1980, the population has more than doubled. Not only do year-rounders need places to live, so do the snowbirds. There are now thousands of dwellings packed onto the 33-square-mile island, right up to the water’s edge in many cases and up into the sky in the case of multilevel condo complexes.
So as storms like Hurricane Sandy, also known as Superstorm Sandy, become more and more common, people living on the coast in places like Sanibel Island are in the bull’s-eye of Mother Nature’s revenge. Lax building codes driven by real estate speculation and moneyed interests have led to irresponsible construction up and down both coasts of Florida. Add a warming planet and the frequency of superstorms to the mix and it’s no wonder catastrophes like Ian are going to continue to destroy cities, towns, residential areas, highways, electrical grids, and municipal infrastructure such as water and sewer plant systems, while also endangering the lives of millions of people.
A resilient species, humans can always rebuild. But should we? When will we learn? Isn’t it about time to give something back to Mother Nature so that her wrath will abate at least a little and give humans a fighting chance? No, it’s not nice to fool Mother Nature. And we are finding out why.
And it’s not just Florida. Nova Scotia just got hit by Hurricane Fiona, causing historic devastation although it was barely covered by media here in the U.S. That storm could just as easily have wobbled west, toward New England, but we lucked out. Our last big weather event was Hurricane Bob in August 1991, a Category 2 storm that devastated parts of New England but mostly spared the northern Massachusetts coastline.
A few months later, that November, the no-name nor’easter came ashore with a vengeance, toppling houses into the frothing waters off Cape Ann while also causing the sinking of the Andrea Gail, as portrayed in the book and subsequent movie “The Perfect Storm.” Even storms that aren’t considered official hurricanes can wreak havoc, as do blizzards and tornadoes.
New Englanders would be wise to be mindful of the events transpiring in Florida this week, as yes, it could happen here – and probably will very soon – as an angry Mother Nature continues to let us know who’s in charge.