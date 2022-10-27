They’re planning to destroy Apple Street — one of the most beautiful roads in Essex. “They” being our selectmen and the town administrator.
Apple Street is one of four designated Scenic Byways in this historic, woodsy town nestled along the river and the Great Marsh.
Is it hyperbolic to say destroy? Many of us residents don’t think so. and we’ve said why repeatedly at many meetings. But it feels as though they don’t hear us. They seem intent on pushing their plan through by whipping up fear among townspeople about what might happen if we don’t embrace it along with them.
Here’s the town’s plan:
Step 1: Apply for and get as many grants as possible from the state and/or FEMA because they’re available and tempting, like Halloween candy.
Step 2: Apply the grant money to a problem that doesn’t exist. They keep saying that Apple Street might flood again like it did back in 2018 for a few hours during high tide in a storm. But the report from Massachusetts’s municipal vulnerability study shows that the annual likelihood of flooding on Apple Street through 2050 is LESS THAN 1%! Look it up! The town administrator even posted this on the town website (https://bit.ly/3W6KKm5).
Step 3: Commission an engineering firm to do an expensive feasibility study that recommends four different options that are all the same and total overkill. Don’t tell the residents about this behind-the-scenes planning until two to three years in; then say “we’re so far down the road with this project, we’ve spent hundreds of thousands already on the study, we can’t turn back now.” Settle on Option 3, which will more than double the width of the charming, twisty 18-foot country lane for an 800-foot stretch. The total project width would be 43 feet, including 31 feet of road and guardrail width, plus retaining walls and a gravel embankment. Make Apple Street look like a highway exit ramp. Take down all those annoying trees (dozens) in the way and trash the protected wetlands bordering the street. Remove 270 feet of historic stone wall, also protected. Details!
Step 4: Finally, tell the residents but be completely nontransparent and misrepresent the plan by calling it an “elevation” project with some culvert repair. Write it up in vague language for Town Meeting and put it at the end so it comes up at 10:45 p.m. when most residents have gone home to bed. The few remaining yawning voters figure it sounds fine, no big deal, just some more roadwork, so Article 30 passes, and Essex residents are ignorant of the actual scope of the project and the irreparable harm it will do.
Step 5: Whoops, here’s a group of naysayers getting in the way. Ignore them. Proceed with the plan. Darn, those bothersome residents have articulated legitimate concerns at our meetings, even proposed other solutions. Ignore them. They’ll go away. and be sure not to submit the necessary applications for environmental destruction permits until it’s too late to turn back.
That brings us to the present moment. There’s a Nov. 2nd tour of the site at 10 a.m. plus a so-called public forum at 7 p.m., both of which will be more like a snow job to promote this unnecessary project that will cost taxpayers money. At least one of the three selectmen announced publicly over a month ago that they plan to vote in favor of this project — signaling perhaps that they think public input is practically beside the point. They have another think coming.
To secure their position, the pushers of Project Overkill bring on the fear-mongering. The Nov. 2 tour starts and ends at the Senior Center. The town website targets seniors but says everyone is welcome on the tour during which they’ll surely use their all too familiar scare tactic: What if Apple Street and the Causeway are both flooded? (Remember, less than 1% chance of that on Apple.) and what if an ambulance can’t get to you in an emergency? Well, guess what? The solution already exists and is in place. In the event of a storm, Essex public safety vehicles are always stationed on either end of the Causeway because the Causeway is often flooded. You’re already safe, all Essex residents. The vehicles are ready to come rescue you, even in a storm.
Why spend $4 million on a problem that doesn’t exist? Why widen a street on which speeding is already a dangerous problem for pedestrians, children, pets, and other drivers? We say: Raise the Causeway instead; that’s the real flooding problem. Protect this Scenic Byway that’s part of the town’s charm, a reason people want to move to Essex. If our town representatives haven’t heard us yet, come Nov. 2 they will — especially if you join the conversation, speak up, and say no to an expensive solution in search of a problem. Join the tour at 10 a.m. Nov. 2, beginning at the Essex Senior Center, 17 Pickering St., or walk to Apple Street at Southern Avenue. and join the virtual public forum at 7 p.m. at https://join.freeconferencecall.com/bzubricki.
Janet Carlson lives in Essex on Apple Street.