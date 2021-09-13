To the editor:
Mayor Sefatia has my vote for the Primary next Tuesday. She is brilliant, dedicated and leads with her heart.
One cold night in the winter of 2019, the phone rang. She was calling to ask me to meet her at the harbormaster’s station. A young fisherman died at sea far from home. The mayor wanted to be able to assure his mother that her son’s soul had been prayed for, his lifeless body blessed, and offer the traumatized captain and crew an opportunity to pray together and begin to process this tragedy.
Our mayor knows who to talk with, to get the things done. She secured grants to rebuild the Lane’s Cove Seawall; dredge the Annisquam River; build Harbor Village affordable housing and her Gloucester Fresh Initiative marketing Gloucester seafood to restaurant chains such as 99.
In the winter of 2020/2021, our mayor worked tirelessly to find solutions for our homeless population. Working closely with Action Inc., the Grace Center and The Open Door, Sefatia led our most vulnerable neighbors safely through COVID-19 by forging partnerships with the YMCA and Gloucester House. The way that our city cared for the least, the lost and the lonely during that terrible time was nothing short of heroic. It happened under Sefatia’s leadership.
Our Mayor has connections forged by good will, mutual respect and experience, with state Rep. Ferrante and state Sen, Tarr, Gov, Baker and Attorney General Healey.
I’ll vote to keep our city moving forward together on Tuesday.
Rona Tyndall
Gloucester