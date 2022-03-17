To the editor:
I have been teaching a class in affordable housing at the University of Massachusetts Law School in Dartmouth for the last five years. I have also taught this course at New England School of Law. I created this class after having a number of cases on the subject while I was on the Land Court bench for 15 years.
There has been much publicity about Gloucester’s current attempt to rezone certain parts of the city. The purpose of this email is to focus on the requirements of G. L. c. 40B as the City Council considers this rezoning. Chapter 40B does not appear to be a major focus of the rezoning.
In 1969 the Massachusetts Legislature passed a law (Chapter 40B) titled “Low and Moderate Income Housing,” also know as the “anti-snob zoning law.” Under this statute, which was enacted to provide relief from exclusionary local zoning bylaws and practices that inhibit the construction of low- and moderate-income housing in Massachusetts, a minimum threshold was set for affordable housing in every city and town in the commonwealth at 10% of the housing units for that city or town. More than 50 years later roughly less than a third of cities and towns in our commonwealth have met that requirement. A year ago Gloucester was at 7.6%.
The purpose of the statute was to increase the supply and improve the regional distribution of low- and moderate-income housing by allowing a limited suspension of existing local zoning regulations that are inconsistent with the construction of such housing. The statute was a balancing act between the need for affordable housing and the protection of local zoning bylaws. The statute was upheld in a 1973 decision of the Supreme Judicial Court of this state, Board of Appeals of Hanover v. HAC and Board of Appeals of Concord v. HAC, 363 Mass. 339. The case stated that “This housing crisis demands a legislative and judicial approach that requires the strictly local interests of the town to yield to the regional need for the construction of low- and moderate income housing.” Today there is a national need for more housing in general, and specifically low- and moderate-income housing.
In 1975 a New Jersey Supreme Court case was issued, following the ruling in the Hanover case, which set the standard for zoning for low- and moderate-income housing throughout the country. The basic premise of the case was declaring a legal obligation for the moral obligation to provide housing for all inhabitants of a city or town. The legal issue the court dealt with was: Can a municipality, by a system of land use regulation, make it physically and economically impossible to provide low and moderate income housing in the municipality for the various categories of persons who need and want it . . and exclude such people from living within its confines because of the limited extent of their incomes and resources? The issue, then, was to rezone every city and town to provide certain areas with higher density to house more people of limited means.
Every city and town has, since 1969, had the time to rezone its own land to provide for locations of high-density and low-density housing. Few cities and towns have done this. The factors involved with high-density development are traffic, water and sewer problems, and infrastructure. Any new project requires a hearing where the different factors are weighed, but if a municipality is below the 10% figure, the local boards are required to heed the statute. A local board must rest its decision on whether the required need for low- and moderate-income housing outweighs the valid planning objectives of the proposal such as health, site design and open space. The discretion of the local board is minimal if the municipality’s housing stock is below the 10% figure. Many municipalities have ignored the opportunity to do studies to determine where the best location for such increased density is, leaving themselves open to developers who want to develop affordable housing in municipalities that are below 10% of affordable housing and are able to do so because of the statute. Gloucester, like many other communities, has in the past passed regulations that require any new development over a certain size to have a certain percentage of affordable units to comply with the statute, but that has not been enough to get Gloucester to the 10% minimum threshold. The city needs to address this zoning issue in an efficient and expedient manner.
Alexander H. Sands III
Gloucester