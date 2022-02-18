To the editor:
The most important purpose of zoning bylaws is to preserve the character of a city or town and, more particularly, the character of individual neighborhoods that, in the aggregate, define the city. Controlling density and type of housing and occupancy is paramount to such preservation.
Zoning bylaws of a city are, in effect, a contract between a city and those who have chosen to live there, relying in no small part upon the protection provided to them by zoning restrictions.
In a recent letter, a member of the Gloucester Planning Board stated that “potential increase in housing production stemming from the amendments is relatively modest,” citing that only 16% of the housing in a particular district are “compliant,” and that this low percentage could result in “a possible increase of less than 1% over total units across our two largest wards.” He further stated that not every homeowner who qualifies will elect to build out. If, in fact, the increase in production is that small (less than 1%) the overall benefit does not justify the dramatic change in the nature of certain neighborhoods that the proposed amendment would allow.
What the foregoing statements fail to recognize is the rule of nature that “What hits the fan is not evenly distributed.” Over time, what can happen, WILL happen, and it will be of little comfort to those whose neighborhoods are dramatically changed, that on average the impact is “modest.”
An emotional appeal was made that the amendment would allow an owner of a single-family home in the R-40 district to “provide a home for his aging parent” or “an adult child” or grandchild. Isn’t such family occupancy currently allowed within a present dwelling ? A separate dwelling added to the property might initially be for a family member, but could be sold to anyone in the future.
Nowhere in the city is it more important to retain the 30-foot height restriction than in the RC-40 district. One needs only to look at the real estate listings in this district to see the great importance placed upon “water views.” Encroaching on, or destroying, these views would likely be the single most devastating effect on the value of properties in this district. It would be a monumental breach of faith with the owners of properties in this district, who made what most likely is the single biggest investment of their lives to have this investment severely impacted by the city changing the rules under which their investment was made – not to mention the high real estate taxes paid over many years based upon the value attached to (the then) water-view property.
It is easy to see how the relaxing of zoning requirements would benefits developers and new residents, but it is your duty to protect the interests of the current citizens of Gloucester under the conditions upon which they rely. Allowing the doubling of density and allowing higher structures in residential districts is inconsistent with that duty.
Fred Young
Gloucester