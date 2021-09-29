To the editor:
Today, our kids are making a great sacrifice for one of the nation’s favorite hobbies! They will listen over the loudspeaker as a principal pretends that the school has been breached by a person with a gun. This half day of school is an admission that the politicians and lobbyists have failed children and the best the schools can do is prepare for an inevitable: a school shooting. All to protect a hobby that is so unassailable, no facts or school-age victims make a difference.
Perhaps on these days where schools perform ALICE drills, gun owner hobbyists should show up to give their thanks. This is for them. For each gun owner to enjoy their weekend excursions to ranges. Especially for the AR-15 owners. Because of their passion for the thrill of pulling a trigger, kids today need to prepare for where that weapon will end up.
Perhaps the time will come when the NRA and politicians who take their money should join with gun owners to honor children’s sacrifice! A day to lay wreaths at victims of school shootings and meet with their families. A day to hold events to honor the sacrifice of students who prepare to live in fear just so they can have their hobby.
Stephen Hopkins
Rockport