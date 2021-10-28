To the editor:
My husband, Tom Hauck, and I have known Mayor Sefatia for more than 20 years. Because she has helped so many, I am sure she doesn’t recall the first time we met and how impactful that meeting was. Tom had been laid off and had not yet started his business. This was during a time prior to Obamacare. Sefatia helped our family navigate a very complicated healthcare system. Because of an underlying health issue, it was unimaginably frightening to go without coverage. She was confident, reassuring, and came through with more than adequate assistance.
I wonder how many people in the community Mayor Sefatia has touched on such a personal and meaningful level. Sefatia left her job as community health and human services liaison for Addison Gilbert Hospital in 2015 to become our mayor. Her style is bold, confident and powerful in its message of positivity. She has worked tirelessly to bring about positive change for all the people of Gloucester. Her energy and drive were abundantly effective pre-COVID, during COVID, and now in this period after the worst of COVID. Seniors, veterans, the homeless, less-advantaged school-age children, victims of the opioid crisis, and the hungry have especially benefitted from programs enacted by and supported by Mayor Sefatia and her administration.
One of the things that is most admirable about Sefatia, particularly during this extremely politically polarized period in our nation’s history, is her ability to work with people across the political divide. One of her best friends and partner in working for the citizens of Gloucester is state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, a Democrat, while she has also forged effective working relationships and friendships with Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karen Polito (and has also received their endorsement!). Sefatia has a magnanimous way about her that draws people to share in her vision for Gloucester. People from all walks of life can relate to her genuine compassion, sincerity and innate integrity.
Another highlight of Mayor’s Sefatia’s time in office was the launching of Gloucester Fresh, the innovative program designed to educate the public about sustainable local seafood and local restaurants that serve it. Pre-COVID, Mayor Sefatia promoted Gloucester’s seafood industry at trade shows such as the North American Seafood Expo, which is attended by seafood distributors and industry leaders from around the globe. Gloucester had not previously participated in the NASE for many decades.
Sefatia is a tireless advocate for Gloucester, with a deep love of its heritage and the people she serves. She is an agent for change and hope for the future of Gloucester. With 14 years’ experience on the City Council and six years as mayor of Gloucester, there is none more qualified or capable of leading Gloucester through the coming years. Did I mention, Sefatia has a heart of gold, too?
Please join me in voting for the re-election of this powerhouse for positivity, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Kim Smith
Gloucester