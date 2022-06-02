To the editor:
Our names are Mari Penaloza and Sally Elinskas, and we’re middle school students working to make a difference in our school environment.
Every morning, we fight our alarm clock to get that extra few minutes of precious sleep. Extensive research shows that the reason for this is that the circadian rhythm of adolescence shifts later in the day, meaning that getting up at 6 a.m. is the equivalent to getting up at 4 a.m. for adults. Sleep deprivation can cause effects such as substance abuse, low grades, low attendance, increase of car crashes, risk of heart disease and more.
After getting up at 6 a.m. for almost three years, we’re tired of putting up with the requirements forced upon by schools. The only solution to this problem would be to push school start times to later in the morning, even just by 30 minutes. This would increase grades, mental health, attendance rates and more.
So why don’t we see this more often in our local schools? Many schools have considered this, but can’t overcome obstacles such as sport schedules, transportation, etc. Even though this is true, some schools have prevailed and obtained great results. We need to push for a better environment for the students who go in everyday exhausted. If we implement this into our very own schools on Cape Ann, then the experience for the students would be life-changing.
Mari Penaloza and Sally Elinskas
Gloucester