To the editor:
So many questions come to mind in thinking about the unborn:
When do they become human?
At what gestational age should they be protected?
Does place or size determine worth?
Do they have rights?
Does a human have to be conscious of him/herself to have value?
Is the being that is created at conception eternal? Is the fetus unrepeatable?
When do the unborn feel pain?
If they move away from an intrusion, does that mean they should be left alone?
Do they matter?
Does the number of people agreeing on an argument have any bearing on its validity/truth?
Some of these questions are scientific, some are moral and some are intuitive. Science tells me:
- That at conception, a new human that is unrepeatable has begun.
- That at ten weeks a fetus feels pain.
- That a fetus does move away from the instruments that an abortionist uses. (This was documented in “Unplanned”, by Abbie Johnson; a former clinic director at an abortion facility.
Morals tell me:
- Humans are valuable no matter the size or place, or gestational age.
- Humans have value because they exist and are made in the image of God.
Intuition tells me:
That a mother and a womb are built to be protective.
- That a growing fetus, a tiny unborn baby, is beautiful like a new sprout coming up in a garden, and should be celebrated even if it’s hard.
- That parenting is the privilege of a lifetime.
- That hard work is good for us, responsibility and personal sacrifice is part of growing and maturing.
Let’s celebrate all of life.
Roxanne Dora Nilsson,
Gloucester