To the editor: YOUnity, located at 6 Elm St. in Gloucester, is the best opportunity that has happened for my family and my 17-year-old grandchild!
What is YOUnity you ask? Well, it is a safe place for transition-aged youth, including male, female, transgender and gender non-conforming individuals; as well as those with disabilities and co-occurring barriers, ages 16-25. It’s basically a haven for kids looking to find their way in this thing we call life. The trained individuals who work there are all qualified, amazing people who will find something in your child’s interest range. There has been a prom last June, a picnic at Stage Fort, where they met every Friday in the summer, a Halloween party, open mic, dinner and a movie, astrology club, game night, SAGA, peer support, grief and loss, and a drop in therapy. If you are in the know, its really hard right now to find a therapist. They are welcome to add more programs to fit your child’s needs.
If you know me at all, I am always someone who wants to help anyone find their way in life. It’s usually through sports, but every child is different, and we found this amazing place called YOUnity that makes my 17-year-old get out of the house with a smile on their face. Please check it out, you will be glad you did!
Lisa Olson Gloucester