To the editor:
Last month, during a trip home to Massachusetts, my husband and I thought we would treat a friend from our adoptive town in Virginia to the some of best of Gloucester, including Hammond Castle, the harbor, and a fabulous seafood restaurant.
One sad memory I had put away during our two decades away from home is how nasty drivers can be to folks unsure about taking a left turn into two-way traffic from a stop sign. Perhaps it was our out-of-town license plates — who knows what causes road rage? — but we were stunned and embarrassed that our own state was represented by a nasty, aggressive person. Not a young man who needed growing up, but a 50-ish man with white hair driving a Prius, who leaned on his horn and swore at us, making rude gestures for the few seconds he had to wait for me to feel comfortable enough to make a safe turn in an unfamiliar intersection.
What a shame for our friend to see such ugliness during a trip meant to show off the state we love and miss so much. Perhaps the gentleman in the other car was having a bad day, or perhaps he too was not a native of your beautiful town. The point is, small actions, good or bad, make lasting impressions of a town and of a people.
Angela Galper
Herndon, Virginia