To the editor:
I want to thank Pat Brown, current town clerk, for setting Rockporters straight on past and present proper voting procedures in the town (“Rockport elections run in accordance with town law,” April 29). I also want to suggest a question to the two candidates for town clerk. “Do you believe that Joseph R. Biden is the current president of the United States, and do you believe that he was elected fairly?” Any waffling on the response would be disqualifying, in my opinion, for the elected office of town clerk.
Mary K. Ball
Rockport