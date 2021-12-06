Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain ending this morning. Breaks of sun and becoming windy in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening wind and rain. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.