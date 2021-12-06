To the Editor:
Sadly the COVID pandemic is still in full swing with its variants but Thanksgiving is still a special holiday. It reminds us of hope, freedom and the will to overcome all obstacles, even COVID-19, and renew our determination going forward.
That determination was on full display on Thanksgiving Day at the Open Door Food Pantry. There more than 60 volunteers prepared, cooked, served and packaged more than 630 complete turkey meals with all the fixings that were then placed in more than 52 volunteers’ cars and delivered to the elderly, shut-ins, veterans and regular citizens who just needed help on this holiday in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex and Ipswich, as well as to one 80-plus veteran who was going to be alone in Salem on this day.
To those drivers, I thank you, mission accomplished. From the enthusiasm and determination of those who took precious time out of their own holiday celebration to insure that others less fortunate had an opportunity to share in this very special day, you succeeded. The looks of happiness and gratitude of those who were the recipients of these meals was precious. It’s just another example of individuals and families in this great city coming together to send a message “that you are not forgotten and together we can succeed!” But this couldn’t have been successfully accomplished without a lot of help and support.
Thanks to the Cape Ann Savings Bank and the Institution for Savings for their generous financial support as well as all others who contributed financially. What is truly gratifying is that not only did Cape Ann Savings Bank step up financially but that the president, Marianne Smith, the former president, Bucky Rogers and Vice President Leo Bergeron were all volunteer drivers — the true example of a community bank. To Virgilio’s Bakery and Table Top Pies for the food donations, which were the highlights of many of the meals (after the turkey of course!). To all of my volunteer servers and cooks, especially my two cook chaplains, Paul Krueger and Brian Torkildsen, who appeared to constantly be praying over their cooking to make sure that they didn’t burn the turkeys! To state Sen. Bruce Tarr, who again led by example and volunteered and worked as a server throughout the entire process and not just for a photo op! He is the epitome of a true public servant and has always been a friend to veterans and we will never forget that.
A special shout out Lt. Robert Palazzola and all the U. S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps of the David G. Ouellet Division and to Master Sgt. Carcel A. DuBose (USMC Ret.) and the Gloucester High School U.S. Marine Corps Junior ROTC cadets who loaded all of those meals into the trunks of the volunteer drivers’ cars to be delivered throughout Cape Ann. People who, but for this gesture, would have faced another dark and lonely day and been denied the opportunity to enjoy a Thanksgiving holiday meal. We have a saying in the military, “leave no one behind,” and this applies even now as we fight this pandemic and emerging variants. This is the mission of the American Legion now and it will be the same in the future.
Even though the request for meals was again high this year we rose and successfully met the challenge. We did not flinch and we did not fail. We gave back!
Additionally, a very special and heartfelt thanks to Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine and the staff at the Open Door who opened their hearts and their doors so that this Thanksgiving operation could take place in a safe and healthy environment. Finally, to all my volunteers and donors, I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I am honored to have met all of you who participated in this event. I am not sure that you can begin to understand what it means to those you helped, for many it meant everything. Someone cared! You are the true heroes and your efforts can and never will be forgotten.
Mark L. Nestor
Commander
Capt. Lester S. Wass, American Post 3
Gloucester