To the Editor:
March 19 will mark the 60th anniversary of my maternal grandfather’s passing.
Charles Emerson Stevens III was a WASP through and through, and a proud member of the once-great party of Lincoln.
My childhood memories of him include his dapper style of dress, his love of good scotch and fine cigars, and his fervent belief that the United States, having led the way in defeating Hitler’s fascism, would ultimately prevail over Stalin’s communism.
He was a Cold Warrior who had no use for either authoritarianism or totalitarianism.
Hitler and Stalin and their respective ideologies were, in Papa’s view, just the flip sides of the same record album.
Yet, despite his strident opposition to communism he was one of a handful of New England Republicans who spoke out against Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s tactics in the early 1950s at the height of the “Red Scare.”
I have no doubt if Papa had lived to see Donald Trump become president, he would have viewed “The Donald” in much the same way he did Joseph McCarthy — as a crude, crass, cruel, self-serving and aggrandizing man with much more in common with the likes of Stalin and Hitler, not to mention Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orban and Jair Bolsanaro, than Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, George Romney, Robert Kennedy, John McCain or Liz Cheney.
In late February, I had lunch with my cousin Charles, Papa’s namesake.
Charles is the oldest cousin of my generation, I am the youngest. He celebrated his 80th birthday in November.
He also recently retired to Osterville after nearly a half century teaching 19th and 20th century American history at the University of Chicago.
He, like Papa, is a lifelong Republican, but he is a diehard “Never Trumper.”
When I asked him what he thought of Donald Trump calling Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “brilliant,” “savvy,” and a touch of “genius,” Charles responded with just two words, “treasonous” and “scandalous.”
He likened Trump’s well-documented admiration for and loyalty to Vladimir Putin, to Charles Lindbergh’s admiration for and loyalty to Adolph Hitler in the 1930’s.
As we finished lunch in Boston, I asked Charles what he thought our grandfather would think of it all.
He smiled and said, “Papa is seething and rolling in his grave over what has happened to the party he took such pride in.”
Charles then asked me to do him a favor.
He asked me to temporarily change my party registration from Democrat to independent so I can cast my primary vote in September for Chris Doughty, the longshot moderate Republican challenging Geoff Diehl for their party’s gubernatorial nomination.
I thought about it for barely a minute before agreeing to do so, on the condition that Charles, given it is all but certain the Trumpublican Diehl will be his party’s nominee, would agree to vote for whomever the Democrats nominate in the general election.
He said, “It’s a deal. The fight against Trumpism must be fought at every level of politics, from the local right on up to the national. Massachusetts can lead that charge by defeating Geoff Diehl by as wide a margin as possible.”
We toasted our new found political alliance and our grandfather, knowing he would undoubtedly approve.
Charles then headed home to the “Other Cape,” and I returned to Cape Ann.
Michael Cook
Gloucester