Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with a steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.