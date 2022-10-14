To the editor:
I’m sure many know about the resignation of the football coach at Cardinal Spellman High School. True, we don’t know all the facts/backstory. Yet, based on public information, this resignation is deeply troubling.
This Massachusetts high school had a “glorious” athletic tradition and 90% student participation in athletics. On its website, the school references values it seeks to establish within its students, including “to respect themselves and others.” Despite hortatory language, the football coach was subjected, according to his own and newspaper accounts, to disrespectful, unsafe and uncomfortable behavior from parents! Words uttered were sufficiently mean spirited that the coach had his family leave games. The coach was escorted when he departed from a game, avoiding unpleasant and apparently threatening parent encounters.
What were the parents shouting about? A losing record? Poor coaching? Perhaps parents are worried about collegiate DI recruiting. If the goal of Cardinal Spellman parents was to get the coach to quit, there are better ways. If the goal of parents was to show the need to revamp the football program, there are better ways.
I appreciate that the offenders are not all parents. It only takes a few. Here’s an idea: Have a parental pledge regarding behavior in the stands at games in every sport — a signed pledge as a requirement of student participation. If the pledge is breached, the parent is tossed out.
Cardinal Spellman High School has a teachable moment. I hope they use it well. I hope we all do too.
Karen Gross,
Gloucester