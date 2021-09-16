To the editor:
Congratulations to the organizers of the 2021 Schooner Festival. What an amazing and meaningful way it was to end our Gloucester summer. Every member of my family, age 5 to 72, enjoyed Maritime Day immensely. Seeing so many schooners in the harbor is always a treat for us.
The one significant frustration for us was finding the cannon area of Stage Fort Park cordoned off. We have watched the parade of sail from the rocks below the old cannon emplacement for years. That spot provides a bird's eye view of the harbor and an unimpeded view of the passing schooners. We and many others were frustrated to be kept off the rocks so the newly restored larger cannon could be fired. Shouldn't people's enjoyment of the parade of sail be a higher priority than using a bigger cannon? Please rethink that next year. Congratulations again and thanks for a wonderful festival.
Holly Tanguay
Gloucester