To the editor:
What a wonderful thing happened in my church, Our Lady of Good Voyage, on a recent Sunday.
For the first time in my life, I saw four girls get up from their seats to handle the collection.
Seeing them moving along the aisles, my heart was filled with joy.
What is it, o heart, that filled you with joy?
It was a surreal vision.
It was a vision of the future in which men and women treat each other with respect and love.
No more silly arguments. Just love one another.
Yes, the day will come.
At the greeting line outside the church, I asked Father Achadinha whether he had come up with the simple, wonderful idea of letting the people practice equality.
He said he did.
Congratulations, Father Achadinha.
Carmine Gorga
Gloucester