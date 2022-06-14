To the editor,
The president just signed a bill, passed by the Senate and House, regarding Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant funds.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will no longer select those who apply. This bill will create an advisory panel as there was in 1954. The American Fisheries Advisory Committee Act brings back the board of experts, with members chosen regionally and across all sectors of the fishing industry, to bring fishermen back into the process of identifying needs and funding priorities. Up to now NOAA has had complete control has to would receive these funds.
I served on a panel two years ago in Saint Petersburg, Florida, or two days and listened to the presentations, we voted on who we thought deserved those funds, however NOAA had the last say.
I think our fishermen will have a better chance of getting these funds.
Also I want to thank Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren for voting in favor of the bill.
Sam Parisi,
Gloucester