To the editor:
I’m a longtime resident of Gloucester who adores this wonderful place and its natural beauty. I rarely get involved with local politics (and have never written to the editor) however with the upcoming mayoral election I feel compelled to do so. In the last decade our political environment on a national level has deteriorated to such a horrible state of affairs — between the divisive rhetoric being put forth, bully tactics and disrespectful manners demonstrated — all of which have become common behavior that would never be tolerated in a professional business environment. When such behavior is accepted by our leadership it’s truly a sad day indeed. Even sadder is that it has crept into our local political leadership.
Greg Verga exhibits the highest level of ethical behavior and upholds the standards that I expect of a political leader. Actions do speak louder than words. For this reason, as well as his professionalism and deep understanding of how our city ticks, I fully support him as our next mayor and ask that you consider doing so as well.
Nadine Silva
Gloucester