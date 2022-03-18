To the editor:
In 1981 I was commissioned in the United States Army as a 2nd lieutenant. At the time, there was a cold war between the free world and an aggressive and evil USSR. Ronald Reagan led the free world and skillfully led the West through diplomatic means and military strength to defeat the USSR. In defeating the USSR, Reagan’s greatest legacy was to free many eastern European nations from the yoke of enslavement to the USSR. I retired as a lieutenant colonel from the Air Force in 2009, the world had changed much for the better. Unfortunately, it has not remained so.
Today we see that Russia is the new USSR. It is seeking to crush the freedom-loving nation of Ukraine. I do not think the Russian people would approve of what Putin is doing, if they knew the truth. I think it is important for every person who considers themselves a true American to counter the Russian propaganda and misinformation that is being spread by Putin’s apologists.
The first step in countering the Russian misinformation is for all true Americans to condemn all politicians, celebrities and TV networks that do not condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Those who do not condemn Putin and his war crimes, are his “fifth column” here in the United States. Please do not vote for any politician, or listen to any celebrity, or tune into any network that does not condemn Putin. The litmus test is:
— Does this person or entity call Putin evil? If the answer is no, they are the fifth column.
— Does this person or entity support the sanctions on Russia? If the answer is no, they are the fifth column.
— Does this person or entity lay the blame for the invasion on anyone other than Putin? If the answer is yes, they are the fifth column.
— Does this person or entity try to divide us as a nation at this critical time? If the answer is yes, they are the fifth column.
No matter what our individual beliefs are, as to domestic affairs (whether you reside on the right or left of the political spectrum) we as Americans should be united in standing up to Putin and the genocide he is perpetrating in the Ukraine. And, yes, it is genocide because he is seeking to erase the Ukrainian nation, and the Ukrainian identity! And, yes, there are people of all political persuasions that are in Putin’s “fifth column.”
Will you stand with me and apply this litmus test, so that we as a nation will defeat Putin and his fifth column right here in the United States?
Paul Krueger
Gloucester