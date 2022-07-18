To the editor:
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night.
AMVETS Post 32's 500 Club, which offers a $500 monthly raffle prize to raise money for the organization's scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winners are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Ticket holders could be multiple winners. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or even years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. I have five numbers. Members need not be present at any drawing to win and will be notified be mail if they win.
Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of Amvets and be sent to Amvets 500 club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester. Please consider buying a number or more.
Vincent Libro,
AMVETS Post 32,
Gloucester