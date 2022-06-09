To the editor:
“We should adopt the amendment to keep faith and trust. We should do it because we have a moral imperative to stand by these school districts. Lastly, we should do it because it is the right thing to do” — Sen. Bruce Tarr, May 24.
More beautiful words have never been spoken on the Senate floor by a legislator passionately defending the concept of “doing the right thing” to support regional school districts. He, along with Sen. Anne Gobi (D)-Worcester, promoted two amendments — 627 and 647 — to inform a sensible vote to reimburse regional districts at 100%.
We read almost daily how the state is making “investments in education” especially tied to the flush of cash from federal sources due to COVID (too many to list here and detail). Yet, nothing impactful is flowing to regional school districts.
The remarkable final number that was approved for regional transportation reimbursement, which relates to the “85%” basis (vs. 100% related to the two failed amendments), is $82,178,615 for FY22. Stunning! This is exactly what was approved last year (FY21). Therefore, the Legislature continues to completely ignore the hardships imposed on schools in one of the largest cost category and budget drivers, which ultimately spill over onto local municipalities and property owners to fund gaps.
Logic would suggest that in addition to federal monies, with tax receipts at record highs and realized budget surpluses, new thinking would take hold. Not so. Therefore, how tenuous is an 85% reimbursement should the economic cycle enter future phases of decline that can negatively impact state coffers?
What I can state here for now is to openly thank Senator Tarr for fighting for the twin goals of supporting our schools and bolstering taxpayers. I sincerely wish he can muster the fortitude to try again. And we can all help him along by sending him a note of gratitude and support.
If we don’t have a chance now when “ times are good” to get to 100% reimbursement, I shutter to think what will happen when times are less enlightened.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland