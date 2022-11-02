To the editor:
In his letter to the editor (“Respect readers’ goodwill,” Nov. 2), Mr. Bill Proposki made too many spurious claims to refute in this space. But perhaps the most offensive of his assertions was the one that dismissed the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick as being unrelated to the violent attack on our nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Let’s let the USCP set the record straight. This is the USCP statement from April 19, 2021:
“The USCP accepts the findings from the District of Columbia's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes. This does not change the fact Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.
“The Department continues to mourn the loss of our beloved colleague. The attack on our officers, including Brian, was an attack on our democracy.
“Working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, the F.B.I.’s Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department, the USCP will continue to ensure those responsible for the assault against officers are held accountable.
“On March 14, 2021, Julian Elie Khater, 32, of State College, Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, were arrested for assaulting Officer Sicknick.
“Khater and Tanios are each charged with one count of conspiracy to injure an officer; three counts of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon; one count of civil disorder; one count of obstructing or impeding an official proceeding; one count of physical violence on restricted grounds, while carrying dangerous weapon and resulting in significant bodily injury; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct, act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.
“The United States Capitol Police will never forget Officer Sicknick’s bravery, nor the bravery of any officer on January 6, who risked their lives to defend our democracy.”
I believe that Mr. Proposki owes the family of Officer Sicknick — and indeed all the other law enforcement personnel who defended the Capitol that terrible day — an apology.
Thomas Hauck,
Gloucester