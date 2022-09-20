To the editor:
I applaud the proposed Pier 58, an idea to be celebrated for Gloucester and all of Cape Ann.
Such a dynamic venue illustrates the potential of bringing together the best of our community while offering robust and diverse events and giving back to the local fishing industry — a remarkable and precious trade steadfast in providing for us.
From visual and performing arts to science and technology, from history and education to conversation and hospitality — the Pier58 development will help Gloucester continue to make its mark as city of wonder and opportunity.
Tricia Baressi,
Gloucester