To the editor:
Following the election, it is important to let your congressional delegation know what your priorities are for the next Congress.
With hurricanes, flooding, fires, and drought already wreaking havoc and no sufficient legislation in place to reduce carbon emissions fast enough for our safety, climate change should be a major priority.
There are policies that will help not only the climate but also people, businesses, and the economy, such as cash-back carbon pricing. Cash-back carbon pricing would put the country on a path to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, help households financially, and ensure the competitiveness of U.S. businesses in the global market.
Lots of climate policies are being discussed in Congress, but it is important to ask our congressmen to enact legislation that will take big enough action on climate change while protecting people and businesses. Please call your legislators or ask them to enact cash-back carbon pricing at cclusa.org/write-cfd.
Katharine Gage
Windham, N.H.