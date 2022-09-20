To the editor:
Many thanks to all who attended the League of Women Voters of Cape Ann Fundraiser Barbecue on Sunday, Sept. 11. And our thanks to the organizers, with special appreciation to Craig Kimberley, chief cook and barbecuer; Laurie Lufkin and Doug Keiles for allowing us to use their commercial kitchen, and also for donating food to sell, including Laurie’s amazing baked goods; and to Deanna and Steve Anaya for sales and cleanup.
Because of the wonderful turnout, the league’s annual scholarships to seniors at Gloucester, Rockport, and Manchester Essex Regional high schools are fully funded for 2023, and the league is ready for its election year programs of candidate forums and voter registration.
The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann always welcomes new members. Please visit our website, lwvcapeann.org, for more information about the league’s mission and activities.
Nan Andrew,
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann,
Gloucester, MA 01930
978-283-8917