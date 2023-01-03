To the editor:
I firmly believe that the majority of common folk like you and I have strong moral values, with plenty of compassion and empathy for our fellow beings. It is the outrageously wealthy folks and our leaders — business, political et al — who frequently succumb to insatiable greed and hypocrisy. Because they have such enormous power and influence, this group gives us a totally distorted picture of humanity as a whole.
I cannot buy into the concept that there is an enormous decline in basic human values. Yes, turn on the TV news and you will be horrified. But walk down the street and talk to anyone you meet, strangers included, and my experience is that nine out of ten of them will give you the shirt off their back.
Every day I am overwhelmed (1) by what my neighbors and friends are doing to help others in need, often when they personally can barely make ends meet; (2) by reading about what millions of ordinary folks are doing, singly or in groups, to reach out to help individuals or groups directly or to make necessary systemic changes; (3) by how religious, medical and other professional individuals are dedicating their careers, often at great personal sacrifice, to improving the lives of others and making the world a better place; etc.
I have not the slightest doubt that the bulk of humanity is good, very good, despite the presence of a few bad seeds. It has always been thus, and always will be. The greatest force in the world is Love, and Love always prevails.
George C. Bottger
Gloucester