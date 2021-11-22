To the editor:
I was quite surprised to read Christine Beote’s Nov. 18 letter to the editor (“Counting on battery power”) regarding challenges having a battery backup system installed at her house in Beverly several years after having solar panels installed. She stated that “new batteries are only available to people who are installing solar panels.”
I’m not sure where this information came from as this was not the case in my experience. My wife and I had solar panels installed in mid-2019 and then had a battery backup system installed in late 2020. The systems are seamlessly integrated now but we had no problem adding the battery backup portion more than a year after the panels were installed and I don’t think this would be a problem in most cases. For anyone who is told otherwise I would suggest asking a different installer. We used Revision Energy and have been happy with the result.
Ned Jeffries
Essex