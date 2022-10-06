To the editor:
I am writing in the hopes of ridding or changing the annual sidewalk bazaar on Main Street, Gloucester. The frustration and loss of business for downtown retailers must stop.
This past summer was the worst. Just an FYI: the bazaar is the first Thursday, Friday and Saturday of August. No vehicular traffic is allowed from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. There are vendors under canopy up and down Main Street from Pleasant to Washington.
The "tradition" was started decades ago to help retailers on Main Street sell excess holiday merchandise. These were the days of department stores, etc. There is a fee collected by The Gloucester Downtown Association, led by Joe Ciolino of The Weathervane, of $95. Business owners must pay the fee if they want the sidewalk clear in front of their own storefronts. However, it is clearly explained to business owners, that the association can then put some other vendor in front of their storefront. I believe this a tasteless example of extortion. This also blocks your storefront for three days from the sight of any pedestrians walking by your store. Also, most of the vendors are not from Gloucester, Cape Ann, or even New England. Some of years past, vendors were selling Budweiser knick-knacks and the like.
I say this year was the worst, although there have many. The vendor occupancy was 25%. The street lay bare in good weather, with no business for three days. My shop lost approximately $5,000. Talking to many other other businesses during and after the fact, we just want this old relic of an event from the bygone era to go away. If it must stay, bring it to Stage Fort Park. If it must remain downtown, have it for one day in September or October on a Sunday. Some businesses have been affected so adversely by the bazaar, they close those three days. Private practices and professional businesses on second floors downtown close because their clients and patients cannot park to get in to see them. Businesses are struggling.
Laura Lee,
Gloucester
Editor's note: Lee is owner of The Cave on Main Street.